WINDHAM — Shyler Fielding took a feed from Lily Beaton off a scramble in front and put in the winner with 3:49 play in the second overtime Tuesday as Windham topped South Portland 1-0 in field hockey.

Abby Jellison fended off 20 shots for South Portland (0-5), Molly McAllister was in net for Windham (3-2), recording six saves.

Carlee Richmond added a key defensive save.

MARSHWOOD 6, PORTLAND 3: Leah Glidden and Emma Tice each had a goal in each half as the Hawks (4-1) opened a 3-0 lead at intermission and doubled up the Bulldogs (0-4) at South Berwick.

Corrin Hasty scored a goal and dished out three assists for Marshwood, and Emma Howarth also scored.

Portland received second-half goals from Noelle Walker, Thao Le and Jaidyn Appel.

Jada McIlwain stopped 20 shots for the Bulldogs, Sarah Arenburg had a pair of saves for the Hawks.

SCARBOROUGH 2, SANFORD 0: Kelby Woolverton opened the scoring in the first half on a pass from Julia Booth-Howe as the Red Storm (4-0) shut out the Spartans (1-3) at Sanford.

Hannah Dobecki scored in the second half to extend Scarborough’s lead to 2-0.

Jordan Benvie stopped seven shots for Sanford; Abby Roy made one save for Scarborough.

SOCCER

GREELY 4, POLAND 1: The Rangers (1-3-1) took a 1-0 lead over the visiting Knights (1-3) in the first half then tacked on another to begin the second and never looked back.

Julia Martel paced Greely with two goals, followed by a goal each from Brooke Obar and Skylar Cooney.

Poland made it 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining in the second half as Emma Mocciola scored.

Gabrielle Bolduc had 18 saves for the Knights; Greely’s keeper Savanah Lemieux saved seven.

YARMOUTH 4, FREEPORT 2: Anna Wallace broke a scoreless tie with 11:50 left in the first half, and then added a second goal 3:24 later as the Clippers (2-2) topped the host Falcons (2-1-1).

Parker Harnett scored a late goal to give Yarmouth a 3-0 halftime lead.

Abi Hinks made it 4-0 early in the second half before Catriona Gould scored for Freeport with just under 15 minutes to play.

Carly Intraversto, who assisted on Gould’s goal, notched the final goal.

Hope Olsen made five saves for the Clippers. Intraversato had 15 saves for Freeport, and Leah Ruseicki three.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1, RANGELEY 0: Catherine Reid scored the winning goal unassisted to lift the Panthers (2-2) over the Lakers (1-2) in Tuesday’s girls’ soccer game.

Carly Downey made three saves in the shutout.

NYA had 13 shots on goal; Rangeley finished with three.

YORK 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Jackie Tabora controlled the ball out of a skirmish in the box and passed to Nina Howe, whose quick shot eluded Chelsea Davis as the host Wildcats (3-1) beat the Patriots (2-2).

Howe’s goal came with 28:00 to play in regulation.

Davis had eight saves for Gray-New Gloucester, and Lily Brodsky stopped two shots for York.

MADISON 8, DIRIGO 0: Madison had four players score a pair of goals in a win over Dirigo.

Landyn Landry, Jessica Turcotte, Grace Linkletter and Cara McCray all scored two goals each for Madison (2-2).

Dirigo’s Katie Morse made 21 saves; Madison’s Susannah Curtis has two.

MESSALONSKEE 9, OXFORD HILLS 1: Messalonskee scored five goals in the first half in beating Oxford Hills.

Anika Elias had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Eagles (3-1) .

Oxford Hills’ goal came from Cecelia Dieterich in the second half.

Jillian Douglas of the Vikings saved 12 shots, and Ella Moore of Messalonskee had six.

MT. ABRAM 6, WISCASSET 0: Alice Cockerham scored a hat trick to lead the Roadrunners to a win over the Wolverines in Salem.

Summer Ross, Maddie Phelps and Camryn Wahl added goals for Mt. Abram (5-0-0). Emily Kidd had two saves to earn the shutout.

Sydnie Thayer had six saves for Wiscasset (0-3-0).

VOLLEYBALL

DEERING 3, MARSHWOOD 0: Rachel Pardi had nine kills and a pair of blocks to lead the way for the Rams (3-1) as they swept past the Hawks (0-4) at South Berwick.

Ava Spach also had nine kills and Catherine Balzano added six service aces as Deering took the match, 25-10, 25-17, 25-23.

BONNY EAGLE 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: Hannah Corbett recorded 11 aces and five digs to lead the Scots (2-2) to a win over the Trojans (1-3) at Standish.

Morgan Drinkwater and Lucy Weyand held down the middle for Bonny Eagle, combining for 17 aces, 12 kills, and eight blocks. Makala Greene had four aces in the fourth set to extend the match.

Laura Fortier led TA with four kills and seven aces, while Johanna Scott added two kills and nine aces.

SCARBOROUGH 3, CHEVERUS 2: Anna Gardner and Mayne Gwyer paced the Red Storm (4-0) as they jumped to an early lead in the decisive fifth game, and was able to withstand a late push from Cheverus (1-3) at 8-12 to hold on to the win the game 15-8.

Scarborough won the match 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25 and 15-8.

FALMOUTH 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Annika Hester recorded six aces and 16 kills in leading Falmouth (3-0) past the Red Riots (1-3), 25-23, 25-20, 25-13, in South Portland.

Share

< Previous

Next >