OAKLAND, Calif. — Jon Gruden’s return to the Oakland Raiders’ sideline couldn’t have gotten off to a better start, with Marshawn Lynch powering his way into the end zone for a touchdown.

The rest of the night turned out to be rather forgettable for the Raiders and showed that Oakland has a long way to go to get back to the level Gruden had the team playing at when his first stint as coach ended more than 16 years ago.

All that positive energy generated when Gruden was hired back in January turned to a chorus of boos by the end of a 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams late Monday night.

“It was great,” Gruden said of being back on the sideline at the Oakland Coliseum. “It’s not time for that anymore. It’s about getting this football team better. It wasn’t good enough tonight.”

The Raiders (0-1) were good enough for one half as Derek Carr led the team to that opening-drive touchdown and two more field goals that gave Oakland a 13-10 lead at halftime.

But the Rams (1-0) then scored all 23 points in the second half, with Marcus Peters returning Carr’s third interception of the game 50 yards for a game-sealing touchdown.

LIONS: Detroit claimed former University of Maine offensive lineman Jamil Demby off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Demby was picked by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He was placed on waivers on Saturday.

PACKERS: Green Bay placed receiver and return man Trevor Davis on injured reserve, and claimed cornerback Deante Burton off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

JAGUARS: The Jaguars released defensive tackle Michael Bennett, clearing a roster spot for suspended defensive end Dante Fowler to rejoin the team.

BRONCOS: Denver filled its roster vacancy by re-signing safety Shamarko Thomas, who was with them in training camp.

After spending his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, Thomas led the Buffalo Bills with nine special teams tackles in 12 games last season.

Thomas, who has 38 career special teams stops, replaced wide receiver/kick returner Isaiah McKenzie, who was released Monday.

STEELERS: QB Ben Roethlisberger, cornerback Joe Haden and guard David DeCastro could all miss practice time after getting dinged up in a season-opening tie in Cleveland.

Roethlisberger is dealing with a right (throwing) elbow issue, Haden has a hamstring problem and DeCastro fractured one of his hands during the game in Cleveland.

FALCONS: The Falcons placed linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve, taking a second 2017 Pro Bowler from the defense in less than a week.

Safety Keanu Neal suffered a torn ligament in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, too.

Quinn said Jones will require surgery, but is expected to return this season.

WASHINGTON: Washington re-signed wide receiver Brian Quick, who spent last season with the team and was released Sept. 1.

PANTHERS: Carolina will be without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen and second-team All-Pro Bowl right tackle Daryl Williams for the foreseeable future.

The team announced Olsen re-fractured the same right foot that kept him out of nine games last season in Carolina’s 16-8 win over Dallas on Sunday. Olsen will not have surgery and will be re-evaluated on a “monthly basis.”

He’ll remain on the team’s roster in hopes that he can return later in the season as he did a year ago.

Williams suffered an undisclosed knee injury and will need surgery.

