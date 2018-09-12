Dozens of Maine students have been named semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Of the approximately 16,000 semifinalists nationwide, about 15,000 will be named finalists in the spring. Winners will receive $2,500 scholarships.

The Maine schools with the largest number of semifinalists are Kennebunk High School and the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, both with six.

The semifinalists are:

Auburn: Edward Little High School: Oliver Hall.

Augusta: Cony High School: Alexander Farkas and Caleb Richardson.

Bangor: Bangor High School: Jack Prior; Noah Robinson and Henry Smiley. John Bapst Memorial High School: Brandon Aponte, Colby Haskell, Grace Kirkpatrick and Samuel Peterson.

Bar Harbor: Mount Desert Island High School: Adam Christianson and Carolyn Graber.

Bethel: Gould Academy: William Weinstein.

Boothbay Harbor: Boothbay Region High School: Lilley Harris.

Brunswick: Brunswick High School: Calla Hladky.

Cape Elizabeth: Cape Elizabeth High School: Hudson Christie.

Cumberland Center: Greely High School: Luke Marsanskis and Edmund Paquin.

Falmouth: Falmouth High School: John Auer, Kade Kelley, Liberty Ladd and Seiya Matsumoto.

Freeport: Freeport High School: Paul Biberstein, Alec Eames and Margaret Perrotta. Maine coast Waldorf School: Charles Van West.

Gorham: Gorham High School: Simon Roussel and Bruce Wyatt.

Islesboro: Isleboro Central School: Finn Gibson.

Kennebunk: Kennebunk High School: Jason Albaum, Mason Burke, Colby Ellis, Alice Hauser, Brandon Hauser and Ian Zogg.

Limestone: Maine School of Science and Mathematics: Ryan Fitzmaurice, George Johnson, Sawyer Lachance, Stefan Reis, Ethan Winters and Hannah Zimmerman.

Orono: Orono High School: Elijah McGill.

Portland: Casco Bay High School: Elinor Tierney-Fife. Portland High School: Isabel Clayter and Lauren Paradise. Cheverus High School: Aidan Thomas. Waynflete School: Phoebe Hart.

Readfield: Maranacook Community School: Luke Bartol.

Rockland: Oceanside High School: Abraham LeMole.

Rockport: Camden Hills Regional High School: Eleanor Lincoln and Augusta Stockman.

Sanford: Sanford High School: Andrea Giles.

Scarborough: Scarborough High School: Riley Beliveau, Heather Markham, Eric Youth and Ian Youth.

Searsport: Searsport District High School: Kion Tupper.

South Berwick: Berwick Academy: Nikhil Agarwal, Elijah D’Aran, Samuel Faasen, Zachary Greenspan and Brett Starr. Marshwood High School: Liam Coomey, Nathan Kiesman and Noble Mushtak.

South Portland: South Portland High School: Ian Farm and Max Saffer-Meng.

Sullivan: Sumner Memorial High School: Madeline Buswell.

Yarmouth: North Yarmouth Academy: Andrew Shaeffer. Yarmouth High School: Wyatt Bates, Michael Guertler and Abigail VanLonkhuyzen.

York: York High School: Marie Hamel, Ben Northrop and Ethan Sheive.

