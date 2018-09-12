COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have given Coach John Tortorella a two-year contract extension.

The team announced Wednesday that Tortorella, who has led the Blue Jackets to the playoffs in his first two full seasons, has been signed through the 2020-21 season. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Tortorella, 60, is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins, guiding Columbus to a 129-87-23 record since being named coach in October 2015. His current $2 million-a-year contract runs through this season.

Tortorella played three seasons at UMaine, 1978-79 to 1980-81.

Tortorella has compiled a 575-462-138 record (.548) in 1,175 games as coach of four teams.

He won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2003-04. He also coached the Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

BLUES: Goaltender Jake Allen is expected to miss the first week or more of training camp because of back spasms.

General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Allen’s injury on the eve of camp. Allen is out at least 10-14 days, which would put him in position to return for the end of the preseason and be ready for the start of the regular season.

St. Louis signed veteran Chad Johnson during the offseason to replace Carter Hutton as Allen’s backup.

