WESTBROOK — Avery Tucker scored two goals Thursday to lead Westbrook to a 3-1 victory against Marshwood in an SMAA field hockey game.

Kaitlyn Talbot added a goal in the first half from Tucker and Kimberly Goddard recorded four saves for Westbrook (3-0-1).

Leah Glidden scored for Marshwood (3-2) from Melanie Dube to cut the lead to 2-1 in the second half. Sarah Arenberg stopped 15 shots.

MARANACOOK 3, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: Abby Jacques scored three goals to lead the Black Bears (1-4) over Lincoln Academy (1-4) at Readfield.

Emma Wadsworth, Abi Whitcomb and Jackie Gordon had assists, and Alyssa Pratt made four saves for Maranacook.

Courtney Gagnon scored for the Eagles.

LEAVITT 2, OCEANSIDE 0: Kayla Leclerc scored with three minutes remaining in the first half as Leavitt (2-2) downed Oceanside (1-3) at Rockland.

The Hornets dominated but struggled with converting opportunities. Leclerc scored her second goal of the game five minutes into the second half from Ginny Twitchell.

Mallory Casey earned the win in goal.

EDWARD LITTLE 3, LEWISTON 0: Olivia Roth scored in the first half to lead Edward Little (3-0) over Lewiston (0-5) at Auburn.

In the second half, Emma Allen scored on a penalty stroke before Miranda Chadbourne made it 3-0.

Ashley Cronkhite made 13 saves for the Blue Devils. Elise Syphers turned back three shots for Edward Little.

LAWRENCE 4, MAINE CENTRAL INSTITUTE 1: Lexi Lewis had a goal and an assist as the Bulldogs (5-0) defeated MCI (3-2) at Fairfield.

Elsie Suttie, Macie Larouche and Nora Buck also scored, and Marian Zawistowski made 14 saves for Lawrence.

Christa Carr scored for MCI.

GARDINER 5, MORSE 0: Piper Lavoie had two goals and an assist as the Tigers (6-0 defeated Morse (3-1) at Gardiner.

Sarah Foust added two goals for the Tigers, who also got a goal from Aimee Adams and two assists from Madelin Walker.

GORHAM 4, WINDHAM 0: Haley Lowell scored twice as the Rams (4-1) beat Windham (2-3) at Gorham.

Hailey Morrill opened the scoring with a hard drive off Faith Dillon’s assist 11:49 into the game. Lowell followed with an unassisted goal before Molly Murray made it 3-0 on Lydia Gaudreau’s long cross from the right wing.

Lowell added a second-half goal from Alex Ferrigan.

Lydia McCrillis recorded nine saves for the shutout. Molly McAllister and Alex Brown combined for five saves for the Eagles.

SCARBOROUGH 2, PORTLAND 1: Carrie Timpson scored two goals, the first from a corner and the second off a rebound, as the Red Storm (5-0) edged the Bulldogs (0-4) at Portland.

Thao Le scored for Portland. Jada McIlwain made 18 saves.

SANFORD 3, DEERING 0: Kim Works scored twice in the first half and Alysha Simpson added a second-half goal as the Spartans (2-3) handled the Rams (0-5) at Sanford.

Phoebe Joy had an assist and Jordan Benvie made 11 saves for Sanford.

Maddalena Laponarda made 18 saves for Deering.

FALMOUTH 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Emma Cohen scored three goals as the Yachtsmen (4-1-1) defeated the Scots (1-4) at Falmouth.

Sam Averill had a late score and Caitlyn Bull finished with five saves for Biddeford.

Chloe Owen and Lily O’Connor combined to stop 15 shots for Falmouth.

THORNTON ACADEMY 6, NOBLE 0: Cat Henaire scored twice to lead five scorers for the Trojans (4-1) against Noble (1-5) at Saco.

Lily Stark, Tori Labbe, Madison Skillings and Alyssa Doughty also scored, with Olivia Lambert assisting on two.

SOCCER

BANGOR 2, BRUNSWICK 2: Emma Banks and Anna Kousky scored for Brunswick (4-0-1), and Olivia Drake and Celia de Diego answered for Bangor (2-2-1) at Brunswick.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 4, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Anna Marden, Emily Rojas, Abigayle Stearman and Paige Tyson scored as the Breakers (1-3) defeated the Lions (1-3) at South Portland.

Courtney Spaulding scored for Greater Portland Christian.

POLAND 4, WELLS 2: Leya Harvey produced two goals and an assist to lead the Knights (2-3) over Wells (1-2) at Poland.

Hannah St. Hilaire contributed a pair of assists for Poland.

Lauren Bartlett made seven saves for Wells, and Gabrielle Bolduc had nine for the Knights.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Prezli Piscopo assisted on all three goals for the Capers (5-0) against Gray-New Gloucester (2-3) at Cape Elizabeth.

Grace Gillian, Laura Ryer and Maggie Cochran scored.

WINTHROP 4, TELSTAR 1: Hannah Eason scored twice to lift the Ramblers (4-1) over Telstar (0-5) at Bethel.

Jillian Schmelzer and Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone also scored and Brooke Burnham made six saves for Winthrop.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 5, DIRIGO 0: Saydie Garbarini had a goal and an assist as Mountain Valley (1-5) shut out Dirigo (1-5) at Rumford.

Alice LeDuc, Kylee Pelletier and Courtney Therrien scored in the first half.

Katherine Morse made nine saves for the Cougars. Taylor Henry had eight for Mountain Valley.

OAK HILL 4, BOOTHBAY REGION 2: Eliza Whisenant scored twice as Oak Hill (3-1) defeated the Seahawks (3-1) at Wales.

Emilie Crocker made 17 saves for Boothbay. Paige Gonya stopped three shots for Oak Hill.

FREEPORT 2, YORK 2: Carly Intraversato connected on a 25-yard free kick with 15 minutes remaining as Freeport (2-1-2) tied the Wildcats (3-1-1) at York.

After Catriona Gould scored in the first minute for Freeport, Nina Howe had two goals to give the Wildcats a 2-1 halftime lead.

Leah Rusiecki had eight saves for Freeport. Lily Brodsky stopped six shots for York.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, GREELY 1: Dominique Moran had 26 assists and eight aces to lift the Panthers (4-0) over the Rangers (1-3) at Yarmouth.

Evelyn Lukis recorded 13 kills and Maggie Murray added 10 at Yarmouth.

Morgan Selby had 12 kills and six aces for Greely.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, MASSABESIC 0: Laura Fortier had six kills and Liv Howe added five aces as the Trojans (2-3) defeated the Mustangs (0-4) 25-18, 28-26 and 25-13 at Saco.

DEERING 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Ava Spach had 17 kills and 22 digs to lead the Rams (3-1) to a five-set victory (25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8) over South Portland (1-3) at Portland.

Victoria Jarand added 11 kills and Janella Ridge 17 digs for Deering.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, GARDINER 2: Alex Braunfels had six aces and Afton Morton five to lead the Panthers (3-1) against Gardiner (2-2) at Yarmouth.

NYA, trailing 2-1 after three sets (25-19, 11-25, 22-25), rallied for a 25-16 victory to tie the game in the fourth, then won the tie-breaking fifth set, 16-14.

Sydney Plummer added two aces, 13 kills and 15 digs for NYA.

WINDHAM 3, BONNY EAGLE 2: Cierra Guite and Meghan Clemon each recorded seven kills as the Eagles (2-1) won in five games (25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 15-8) over the Scots (2-3) at Standish.

Kaitlyn Gedicks added five aces for Windham.

Kylea Ryerson had 15 assists and five aces, and Hannah Corbett added 10 aces with three kills for Bonny Eagle.

