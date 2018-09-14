A convicted murderer who was scheduled to be released next year after serving nearly three decades behind bars walked away from a prison in northern Maine late Thursday.

Arnold Nash, 65, formerly of Hancock County, was last seen around 8:20 p.m. in the minimum-security unit at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

Nash had a criminal history prior to his murder conviction in 1992 and had escaped before, triggering one of the most famous manhunts in state history, the Moody Mountain Manhunt in 1981.

Nash, who was serving time at Maine State Prison in Warren for burglary, and another man, Milton Wallace, escaped while working on the prison farm. They were on the lam for 22 days.

Former game warden and Waldo County Sheriff John Ford was among those who searched for Nash and Wallace and wrote about it in a book released in 2012. At one point, Ford wrote that the two men held him at gunpoint, but he was unharmed.

Nash was convicted of beating to death a 58-year-old man inside a cabin in North Sullivan in Hancock County. According to a 1992 story published in the Bangor Daily News, Nash had gone to the cabin to rob the victim, Wilfred Gibeault, of his veterans’ benefits. Gibeault was later found dead by his son and daughter-in-law.

Nash pleaded guilty before the case went to trial. As part of his plea agreement, he was sentenced to no more than 45 years in prison. As of this year, he had served 26 years but was due to be released next December, the Department of Correction said.

It wasn’t clear Friday how long Nash had been at Mountain View, a former youth correctional facility turned minimum security prison in Charleston, a small town of largely farmland located 25 miles northwest of Bangor in Penobscot County.

Nash was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a light blue shirt. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and wears glasses.

A press release from the Maine Department of Corrections indicated that Nash should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police.

