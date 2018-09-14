Toni Stevenson scored twice Friday to lead Portland to a 2-1 victory against Kennebunk in an SMAA girls’ soccer game at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Stevenson converted Isabella More’s assist to give Portland (2-3) a 1-0 halftime lead. Stevenson made it 2-0 seven minutes into the second half, running onto a well-placed through ball from Annika More and splitting two defenders before sending a low shot to the left of Kennebunk goalie Claudia Kenneway.

Portland keeper Caroline Lerch’s shutout bid ended when Emily Archibald ripped a shot across the box from outside the 18 to bring the Rams (0-5) close late in the game.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 8, GARDINER 1: Morgan Presby scored three goals to lead the Eagles (3-2-1) over the Tigers (0-5) at South China.

Ashlyn Wing, MacKenzie Roderick, Caitlin Labbe, M.J. Williams and Riley Reitchel also scored, and Taylor Shute had five saves for Erskine.

Sydney Bartunek answered for Gardiner.

WATERVILLE 5, NOKOMIS 1: Paige St. Pierre had three goals and two assists to lead the Purple Panthers (3-3) over the Warriors (2-3) at Waterville.

Sadie Garling had the other two Waterville goals and Jacie Richard made two saves.

Amanda King scored and Celia Smith finished with 12 saves for Nokomis.

OAK HILL 6, WINTHROP 2: Jae Sturtevant, Sadie Waterman and Audrey Bauer each scored two goals to lead the Raiders (4-1) over the Ramblers (4-2) at Winthrop.

Paige Gonya had eight saves for Oak Hill.

Jillian Schmelzer had both goals for Winthrop.

SKOWHEGAN 3, OXFORD HILLS 2: Sydney Ames scored two goals, including the winner with 50 seconds left as the Indians (1-3-1) downed Oxford Hills (2-2-1) at Skowhegan.

Josie Parker also scored for Skowhegan.

Cecila Dietrich had a goal and an assist, and Bella Divivo also scored for the Vikings.

TRAIP ACADEMY 4, ST. DOMINIC 2: Molly Sawtelle scored four goals as the Rangers (5-0) cruised past the Saints (3-1) at Kittery.

Sawtelle scored to give Traip a 1-0 halftime lead, then added three goals in the second half. Abigail Pitcairn recorded five saves for the Rangers.

WAYNFLETE 4, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Kilee Sherry scored three goals in the second half as the Flyers (1-2) pulled away from the Seagulls (0-5) at Old Orchard Beach.

Sherry made it 1-0 four minutes into the second half. Clara Sandberg added a goal and Jessica Connors had six saves for Waynflete.

Maggie Strohm scored and Chloe Kocian recorded seven saves for Old Orchard.

LEAVITT 4, LAWRENCE 0: Amber Kelley scored three goals to lead Leavitt (2-4-1) over Lawrence (1-5) at Turner.

Emily Swan also scored for Leavitt, which led 3-0 at the half.

Riley Hanson made 16 saves for Lawrence, Shelby Varney and Rhiannon Arnold combined for 11 saves for the Hornets.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Mary Halle scored from outside the box with 10 minutes remaining to lift the Trojans (2-3) over the Red Riots (1-3-1) at Saco.

Hannah Niles of the Trojans opened the scoring in the 36th from Alyanna Beaudoin. South Portland tied it six minutes into the second half on Julia Banks’ goal.

Maria Buck recorded 14 saves for South Portland. Grace Mears stopped three shots for Thornton.

FIELD HOCKEY

OAK HILL 9, BOOTHBAY REGION 2: Desirae Dumais scored four goals to lead the Raiders (4-3) over the Seahawks (1-6) at Wales.

Adelle Surette and Zoe Buteau each added two goals, and Cassie Steckino also scored for Oak Hill.

Chloe Arseneault had two goals and Maddy Barter made 14 saves for Boothbay.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 4, DIRIGO 0: Avery Sevigny reeled off two unassisted goals and picked up an assist, steering Mountain Valley (5-2) over Dirigo (4-3) at Rumford.

Sevigny gave the Falcons a 2-0 halftime lead before Faith Riddick and Rylee Sevigny scored in the second half.

Rylee Sevigny assisted on Riddick’s goal.

Nora Tag of Mountain Valley and Allie Dyke of Dirigo made three saves each.

The Falcons outshot the Cougars, 16-5.

ST. DOMINIC 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Caroline Johnson scored three goals and Paige Cote collected five assists as St. Dom’s (5-0) rolled over Sacopee Valley (1-4-1) at Auburn.

Johnson gave the Saints with a 1-0 lead in the first half, then added two goals in the second.

Sophia Comis and Kyle Leavitt also scored, and Cote earned an assist on all five goals.

YARMOUTH 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Lydia Guay’s unassisted goal stood up as Yarmouth (2-3) beat the Patriots (2-5) at Gray.

Cayte Tillotson needed to make just two saves despite Gray-New Gloucester’s 15 shots. Mack Baston made three saves for the Patriots.

VOLLEYBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, YARMOUTH 0: Megan Connelly had 12 kills to lead the Capers (5-0) in straight sets over the Clippers (4-1), 25-22, 26-24, 25-17 at Yarmouth.

Tess Dolan finished with 17 digs for Cape.

Evelyn Lukis recorded nine kills and three aces for Yarmouth.

