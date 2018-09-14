JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone is optimistic running back Leonard Fournette will play against New England despite missing practice all week.

Marrone says Fournette’s recovery from a strained right hamstring has been “encouraging,” but he listed Fournette as questionable on the injury report Friday.

Marrone adds that Fournette has stayed involved in meetings and game-planning, so “he’ll be ready to go” if he’s cleared to play Sunday.

SEAHAWKS: The Seahawks are hoping Mychal Kendricks can provide a short-term boost on the field that overshadows the issues of signing a player with a pending jail sentencing in his future.

The Seahawks announced the signing of Kendricks to a one-year deal despite his recent guilty plea on insider trading charges. It’s an odd situation for all parties involved, but fills a need for Seattle even if it’s just for a short time.

FINES: Two illegal hits cost David Onyemata more than he made for playing in New Orleans’ season opener.

The Saints’ defensive tackle was fined $40,108 by the NFL for two roughing-the-passer calls – $20,054 for each of the penalties – in a 48-40 loss to Tampa Bay last Sunday.

Onyemata, in his third NFL season, makes a base salary of $630,000 this season – or $39,375 per game.

STEELERS: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned under center after missing the previous two practices with a bruised right elbow.

He is officially listed on the injury report as questionable to play.

BENGALS: A few hours after a Thursday night loss to the Texans left them 0-2 last season, the Bengals made a decision that amounted to reversing field. They fired coordinator Ken Zampese and elevated Bill Lazor to interim leader of the offense.

One year later, the offense is a whole lot different. Following Lazor’s new script – and an overhauled offensive line – the Bengals are 2-0 with their 34-23 win over AFC North rival Baltimore on Thursday night. Andy Dalton threw four touchdown passes, and the Bengals became the first team to score at least 34 points in their first two games since the 2013 Broncos, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

TITANS: Coach Mike Vrabel said he expects to play both starting quarterback Marcus Mariota and backup Blaine Gabbert in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Mariota didn’t throw during the open portion of practice Friday for the second straight day and was listed as limited and questionable on the team’s final injury report with an elbow injury.

FALCONS: Two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman was ruled out for Sunday’s game against Carolina with a knee injury.

DOLPHINS: Left guard Josh Sitton is out for the season. He has been diagnosed with a torn left rotator cuff, an injury sustained last week in the last week’s win over the Tennessee Titans. The team placed him on injured reserve Friday.

