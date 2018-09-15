ST. LOUIS — Yasiel Puig homered three times and had a career-high seven RBI, giving him five homers in two games, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed St. Louis 17-4 on Saturday to move ahead of the Cardinals into sole possession of the second National League wild card.

Puig hit a solo homer in the fourth off John Gant (7-6), and three-run drives in the fifth against Mike Mayers and in the seventh versus Luke Weaver. Puig raised his season total to 21 homers with the first three-homer game of his major league career. He became the fourth Dodgers hitter since 2000 with consecutive multihomer games after Cody Bellinger, Adrian Beltre and Shawn Green.

Bellinger hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Luke Weaver and had a career-high six RBI. The Dodgers have won four consecutive games and nine of their last 14.

Rich Hill (9-5) allowed four runs, two hits and four walks in five innings, improving to 3-1 in seven starts against the Cardinals.

CUBS 1, REDS 0: Jon Lester allowed two hits over seven innings with a season-high nine strikeouts, Willson Contreras hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and Chicago won at home to maintain its NL Central lead.

Chicago has won three straight and 4 of 5.

NATIONALS 7, BRAVES 1: Washington’s 19-year-old rookie Juan Soto become the youngest player to steal three bases in a game, had an RBI single and scored the tiebreaking run, helping the visiting Nationals stop Atlanta’s season-best, six-game winning streak.

Soto hit an RBI single in the first inning and stole second, then walked in the fourth, stole two bases and came home on a bases-loaded walk for a 2-1 lead.

He surpassed the mark set by Rickey Henderson of Oakland at 20 years, 241 days on Aug. 23, 1979, against Cleveland, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 15, TIGERS 0: Unchallenged for months, Cleveland clinched its third straight AL Central title with a blowout at home as Detroit made four errors and managed only two hits.

Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley connected for back-to-back homers in the first inning off Michael Fulmer (3-12), Jose Ramirez had three hits and the Indians built an 11-0 lead after two on the way to becoming the first team to clinch a division championship.

BLUE JAYS 8, YANKEES 7: CC Sabathia got clocked early and New York, despite hitting four home runs during a furious rally, kept wobbling toward a playoff spot with a loss at home.

Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer with the Yankees down 5-0 in the sixth. It was 8-1 in the seventh before Gregorius and Giancarlo Stanton homered, and Miguel Andujar hit a grand slam.

NOTES

INDIANS: Trevor Bauer moved a little closer to pitching in the postseason, throwing 40 pitches off the mound.

NATIONALS: Pitcher Jeremy Hellickson left his start against Atlanta after re-injuring his right wrist while batting in the fourth inning.

