Windham High quarterback Harrison Boyle has been released from medical care after suffering an injury that required him to be taken away from the field in an ambulance Friday night.

Boyle, a sophomore, was hurt after being tackled in the third quarter of 41-21 home loss against Edward Little. He was taken off the field on a backboard and then transported by Windham Fire-Rescue to a hospital with an apparent upper body injury.

Windham Coach Matt Perkins said Saturday morning he was unsure when Boyle was released, and could not say where he had been admitted for medical care.

“I can’t say much because of FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) laws but I can say he’s walking around and he is home,” Perkins said.

