WELLS — Lucas LaBelle scored twice and York scored four times in the first half on its way to a 4-0 win over Wells in a Class B South boys’ soccer game Monday night.

Quentin Convery and Alex Neilson also had goals for York (3-2-1).

Joe Eremita has 11 saves for Wells (0-5), while Gray Messersmith had three saves for the Wildcats.

FALMOUTH 5, WESTBROOK 0: Macklin Williams had a hat trick as the Yachtsmen (4-1-1) cruised past the Blue Blazes (1-5) at Westbrook.

Sam Gearan and Gus Ford also scored for Falmouth.

Jakob Lynham stopped 14 shots for Westbrook.

GREELY 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Jonathon Piesik gave Greely (2-2-2) a 1-0 lead 12 minutes into the second half against the Patriots (0-4-1) in Gray.

Aidan Michaud, Aiden Smith and Pietro Ambrosini each scored to widen the Rangers’ lead, with Schuyler Wetmore making three saves for the shutout. Brannon Gilbert and Kyle Curtis combined for 15 saves in net for GNG.

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, FREEPORT 0: Archie McEvoy scored midway through the first half and the Capers (4-1-2) beat the Falcons (3-1-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

John O’Connor added a goal for Cape Elizabeth late in the first half.

BASEBALL

South Portland High junior pitcher Hunter Owen has made a verbal commitment to accept a baseball scholarship from Vanderbilt University.

Vanderbilt offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-5 left-hander at the end of the summer, according to South Portland Coach Mike Owens. This past Thursday, Owen visited the Nashville school and made his decision on Saturday. He will be able to sign a binding national letter of intent in November of his senior year of high school.

As a sophomore, Owen made the Maine Sunday Telegram all-state team, and was the SMAA’s most valuable player and most valuable pitcher. He had a 6-1 record with a 1.25 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 39 innings while batting .375.

Vanderbilt is one of the top Division I baseball programs. The 2014 national champ advanced to the NCAA Super Regional for the seventh time in nine seasons this spring. Also committed to Vanderbilt’s 2020 recruiting class is outfielder Trejyn Fletcher of Portland, who attends Trinity-Pawling School in Pawling, New York.

