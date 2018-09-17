NEW YORK — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees had 11 at-bats in a simulated game and closer Aroldis Chapman threw 22 pitches Monday, perhaps the last steps before both are cleared to return to full action.

The team said Judge faced right-handers A.J. Cole and Chance Adams, and minor league left-hander Phillip Diehl at Yankee Stadium. Judge is recovering from a broken right wrist, sustained July 26 when he was hit by a pitch from Jakob Junis of Kansas City.

Judge’s only major league action since then was two innings in right field Friday night.

Chapman threw to Tyler Wade and Kyle Higashioka. He hasn’t pitched in a game since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis.

The team said Judge and Chapman didn’t have any issues.

Manager Aaron Boone said last weekend that Judge and Chapman could return during the three-game series against Boston scheduled to start Tuesday. Judge will not be in the lineup Tuesday.

Boone thinks that through the process the Yankees have mapped out for him, Judge can still get 30 to 40 plate appearances before the end of the regular season.

The Yankees are 26-22 since Judge was injured.

The Red Sox can clinch the AL East by winning any of the games in New York, while the Yankees hold the top AL wild-card spot.

TIGERS: Right-hander Michael Fulmer is seeking a second opinion after an MRI showed possible damage to his meniscus.

Fulmer was removed after five pitches Saturday at Cleveland. He tweaked his right knee trying to field a bunt attempt.

Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, is 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA this season. He’s had health issues over the past couple years, spending time on the disabled list with elbow and oblique problems.

TWINS: Left fielder Eddie Rosario left the game at Detroit after aggravating a right quad injury.

Rosario fell while fielding Jim Adduci’s single to left in the bottom of the fourth and stayed on the ground. He attempted to flip the ball to center fielder Jake Cave, but that effort was a bit off target, and it took a moment for Cave to retrieve the ball and throw it back toward the infield. A run scored on the play and Adduci ended up on third.

Rosario was charged with an error. He remained down for a bit but eventually was able to walk toward the dugout under his own power.

Rosario hit his 24th home run of the season in the first inning.

Share

< Previous

Next >