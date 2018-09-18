A longtime police lieutenant has been named the next chief of the Falmouth Police Department, town officials announced this week.

Lt. John Kilbride will begin his role as chief on Dec. 17, replacing Chief Ed Tolan, who is retiring after 45 years in law enforcement.

Town Manager Nathan Poore said Kilbride was hired for the chief position after a “comprehensive internal process” that included interviews with other police chiefs and town department heads and feedback from community partners.

“I know that Lt. Kilbride is the best choice to be Falmouth’s next chief. His 21 years working in Falmouth as well as his commitment to law enforcement give him an advantage in his new position,” Poore said in a statement.

Kilbride was hired as a patrol officer in 1997. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and lieutenant in 2008. The Portland native developed the K-9 program at the department. Kilbride holds degrees in fire science technology and criminal justice. In 2011 he graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virgina.

“The challenges are many in this profession, but the incredible support from the citizens, council and town management has embedded this department with highly skilled and motivated individuals that truly have a commitment to service,” Kilbride said in a statement.

Tolan, who will retired from the department in mid-December, will become the new executive director of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association.

