WATERVILLE — The City Council on Tuesday rejected a request to submit a petition started by a candidate for the Maine House of Representatives that seeks money from Colby College and Thomas College to lower the city’s tax rate over the next five years.

Mark Andre, a Republican candidate for the House District 110 seat, said his petition has 1,071 signatures, mostly from Waterville residents, as well as business owners and employees who work in the city. He wanted the council to join him in supporting the petition and presenting it to the colleges.

The petition asks Colby and Thomas to contribute the amount of money needed to lower Waterville’s tax rate from the current $25.27 per $1,000 worth of property valuation to $18.95, for a period of five years. That amount would be about $15 million, according to Andre. As nonprofit institutions, the colleges are not required by law to pay taxes.

Andre said the request would go to Thomas and Colby and not other tax-exempt properties such as hospitals or churches, because the colleges have already made significant investments in the city and “you have to start with the largest player first.”

Councilor Sydney Mayhew, R-Ward 4, was the only councilor to vote to send the petition to the colleges. Councilor Winifred Tate, D-Ward 6, abstained from voting because she is a Colby employee. Council Chairman Steve Soule, D-Ward 1, and councilors Nathaniel White, D-Ward 2, John O’Donnell, D-Ward 5, and Jackie Dupont, D-Ward 7, voted against submitting the petition.

The vote late Tuesday followed lengthy comments from both Colby President David Green and Thomas College President Laurie Lachance, as well as those from residents, both for and against.

Since 2015, Colby has spearheaded several multimillion-dollar downtown revitalization efforts, including a new mixed-use residential building for students, and plans to convert The Center into an arts hub housing part of the Colby College Museum of Art.

The college also partnered with businesses such as Portland Pie Co., which entered into a 10-year lease with Colby this spring and agreed to occupy space in the former Hains Building at 173 Main St. after Colby bought and renovated the building.

While Colby is largely tax-exempt, it currently pays about $43,000 in property taxes and has estimated that number will grow to $134,000 by 2018-19 with some of the investments downtown.

Andre said the goal of the request is to bring Waterville’s tax rate on par with the tax rate of surrounding areas such as Winslow, which has a tax rate of $17.94, and Oakland, whose tax rate is $16.40.

Andre’s opponent in the House District 110 race, incumbent Colleen Madigan, a Democrat, said she thinks there are more sustainable ways to help Waterville’s tax situation than approaching Colby and Thomas for funds. House District 110 includes part of Waterville and part of Oakland.

Mayor Nick Isgro read aloud a proclamation designating Oct. 6, 2018 “Waterville Noontime Rotary Club Day” as an “expression of appreciation and respect for the club’s good work and our desire to partner for the next hundred years.” The club has been an integral part of the city’s history for more than a century and has resulted in many projects that benefitted the city, according to the proclamation. The club in 2015 donated $150,000 to the RiverWalk at Head of Falls which represented the first gift to the waterfront effort.

