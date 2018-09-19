A New York City woman has accepted a plea deal and will testify against another suspect in a Washington County killing.

Quaneysha Greeley was one of two people charged with murder in the slaying of 55-year-old Sally Shaw, a nursing aide who was shot in the head and left alongside a highway in Cherryfield. Greeley’s lawyer, Jeffrey Toothaker, said she pleaded guilty Wednesday to two lesser felony charges – hindering apprehension and trafficking. Greeley, a 20-year-old former Lewiston resident, had previously pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, which Toothaker expected to be dropped. She has not yet been sentenced.

“She had nothing to do with this murder, and they believe her,” the attorney said.

Toothaker said Greeley could play a central role in the case against Carine Reeves, 38, the New York City man who also was charged with murder in Shaw’s death.

“I bet she’s witness No. 1,” he said. “She was with him when it happened. Just to hear her talk about it is chilling.”

Shaw’s body was found July 19, 2017. Her abandoned rental car was discovered about 11 miles away with front end damage, at the intersection of Route 193 and Route 9. A week later, police arrested Greeley and Reeves in New York City. Initially, both refused to waive their extradition rights and were held without bail in Queens County.

Authorities had initially refused to provide any details about the suspects’ relationship to Shaw or the circumstances surrounding her death. An affidavit later unsealed by a judge revealed that Shaw and Reeves were in a relationship. It also says her relatives told police Reeves was selling cocaine and that he had threatened to kill Shaw if she left him.

Toothaker said Greeley has been at the Hancock County jail and will not be sentenced until Reeves’ case is closed. He was recently convicted on separate assault charges in New York for slashing a woman in the face, and he is still being held at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York. It is not clear when he will be brought to Maine to stand trial on the murder charge.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office declined comment on the case.

Megan Doyle can be contacted at 791-6327 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: megan_e_doyle

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: