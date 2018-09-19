WINDHAM — Julia McKenna beat a defender 1 on 1 before firing a shot into the lower left corner for the go-ahead goal with 24 minutes remaining, lifting Windham to a 4-3 win over Portland in a Class A South girls’ soccer match Wednesday.

Toni Stevenson’s second goal of the match had given Portland (2-4) a 3-2 lead two minutes into the second half, but McKenna tied the game with an unassisted goal.

Windham’s Alanna Joyce and Allie Kirby scored in the first half. Isabella More had a goal and an assist for Portland.

Riley Silvia made two saves for Windham (4-1). Portland’s Caroline Lerch stopped seven shots.

BONNY EAGLE 3, SANFORD 2: Cassidy Koons, Madison Boothby and Emily Ginter scored for Bonny Eagle (5-1) in a victory over the Spartans (2-3-1) in Sanford.

Olivia Bammel and Julia Allen got a goal apiece for Sanford.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Catherine Reid put a shot into the top corner 18 minutes into the first half, and Serena Mower added an unassisted goal in the second half as the Panthers (5-2) defeated the Seagulls (0-6) in Yarmouth.

Chloe Kocian stopped nine shots for Old Orchard Beach, while Carly Downey turned back five shots for the Panthers.

BOOTHBAY 3, WISCASSET 1: Hannah Cola tallied two second-half goals, leading Boothbay (4-3) to a victory over the Wolverines (0-8) in Wiscasset.

Cola pushed the Seahawks away from a 0-0 tie with her two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half. Reagan Cola increased the lead to 3-0 before Kayla Cossette converted a penalty kick for Wiscasset.

OAK HILL 7, HYDE 0: Abriana Deslauriers recorded a hat trick as the Raiders (5-2) defeated the Wolfpack (2-5) in Wales.

Paige Gonya made five saves in the victory, while Teal McLane made 14 saves for Hyde.

BOYS’ SOCCER

MARSHWOOD 3, WINDHAM 0: Sam Fitzgerald had a goal and an assist to lead the Hawks (4-1-2) past the Eagles (3-2-1) in South Berwick.

Henry Honkonen and Jack Parker also scored for Marshwood, which led 3-0 at halftime, and Mike LaSelva had an assist.

WAYNFLETE 2, ST. DOMINIC 1: Askar Houssein scored twice in the second half, including the winning header off a cross from Ben Adey with nine minutes remaining as the Flyers (4-0-1) rallied past the Saints (3-2-1) at Auburn.

Gaston Fuksa put St. Dom’s ahead six minutes into the game.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, LAKE REGION 1: Chase Rohde scored twice to pace the Panthers (6-0) to a win over Lakers (0-4-1) in Naples.

Cam Goodrich, Alasdair Swett and Damon Dulac also scored for NYA.

Jason Harlow was the goal scorer for Lake Region.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 6, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Abby Allen netted three second-half goals and assisted on a fourth as the Tigers (7-0) broke away from a 2-2 halftime tie with South Portland (1-7) in Biddeford.

Allen also scored in the first half. Paige Laverriere added a goal and an assist, Jill McSorley scored the final goal for Biddeford, and Megan Mourmouras and Hailey Allen each registered an assist.

Sydney Sherburne and Lydia Grant scored for the Red Riots.

GORHAM 1, MASSABESIC 0: Molly Murray scored on a feed from Faith Dillon with 3:25 left in the first overtime, and Lydia McCrillis made seven saves as the Rams (7-1) fought off the Mustangs (2-5) in Waterboro.

Maddy Pomerleau stopped 10 shots for Massabesic.

SANFORD 2, WINDHAM 1: Kim Works and Alysha Simpson tallied first-half goals for the Spartans (4-3), who held off the Eagles (2-5) in Windham.

Works, wide open on the post, popped in a ball that rolled to her for a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the game. Simpson added a goal with 13:29 left in the half, using a softball swing to connect with a lifted ball.

Chloe Wilcox scored off a corner for Windham midway through the second half.

Jordan Benvie made eight saves for the Spartans. Molly McAllister had five saves for Windham.

