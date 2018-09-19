The news just keeps getting worse for the Detroit Lions.

Matt Patricia was expected to raise the bar in Detroit. Instead, the club is off to an 0-2 start and now returns home for a game against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

And now the Lions are without their All-Pro cornerback.

Darius Slay still has not cleared concussion protocol and was not at practice Wednesday as preparations began for the Patriots.

Slay suffered a brain injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss against San Francisco. He also left the Week 1 loss because of a suspected brain injury, but cleared protocol and was able to return. His status is very much in doubt for the Patriots.

Teez Tabor is Slay’s listed backup. Against the 49ers, he started but was benched after three series. He’s currently allowing quarterbacks to compile a perfect passer rating whenever they target him.

The Lions have also re-signed DeShawn Shead, who was cut coming out of training camp. Shead was in uniform and practicing just minutes after that announcement was made.

BUCCANEERS: A female Uber driver in Arizona is suing Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, accusing him of sexual assault.

Court documents say the woman filed the suit in Arizona on Tuesday and is seeking more than $75,000 in damages. She said Winston grabbed her crotch in the drive-thru of a Mexican restaurant in the Phoenix area in March 2016.

The NFL in June suspended Winston for three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, after an investigation into the incident. The suit comes as Winston approaches the final game of the suspension, and with the team off to a 2-0 start.

BROWNS: Top receiver Jarvis Landry is questionable to play in Thursday’s game against the Jets because of a knee issue.

Landry, who has 12 catches for 175 yards in his first two games for Cleveland, has been limited during workouts this week, and the team listed him as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report.

Landry said when he spoke to reporters Tuesday that he was confident he would play.

BRONCOS: Case Keenum said he’ll be back directing Denver’s offense Thursday after missing Wednesday’s workout because of a sore knee.

“I woke up Monday a little sore,” Keenum said.

Although Keenum has thrown four interceptions after getting picked off just seven times last year in Minnesota, he’s led the Broncos to their sixth straight 2-0 start with a pair of fourth-quarter comebacks.

But he can’t remember tweaking his knee in Denver’s 20-19 win over Oakland on Sunday.

“I couldn’t tell you. I just woke up sore,” Keenum said. “And a lot of guys were sore, but it was a good sore after that game.”

BILLS: Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy is defending himself against allegations that he abused his 6-year-old son. He is calling the allegations “ridiculous” and says they’re being made by people with something to gain.

McCoy spoke Wednesday, a day after being called “a monster” by his son’s mother in a court document filed in Georgia.

TITANS: Marcus Mariota wakes up every morning hoping his injured right hand feels better, but the weakness is still there, along with numbness and tingling in two fingers.

That’s why Mariota was limited Wednesday at practice.

“I think it’s close, but again we’re going to just take it one day at a time,” Mariota said.

Mariota hurt the elbow on his throwing arm in the season opener, a 27-20 loss in Miami.

EAGLES: Philadelphia signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews and placed Mike Wallace on injured reserve.

Matthews played his first three seasons with the Eagles before he was traded to Buffalo in August 2017. He signed with the Patriots in April but was released during training camp.

A 2014 second-round pick from Vanderbilt, Matthews averaged 75 receptions, 891 yards and six touchdowns per season in Philadelphia. He had 25 catches for 282 yards and one TD in 10 games for Buffalo.

