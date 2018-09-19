The Patriots are bringing back their top pick of the 2016 draft, signing Cyrus Jones off Baltimore’s practice squad on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Jones, a cornerback and kick returner selected in the second round in 2016, signed a two-year deal. He could immediately help returning punts with Julian Edelman suspended and Patrick Chung suffering a concussion in last weekend’s loss to Jacksonville.

Jones played in 10 games as a rookie in 2016. As a returner, Jones struggled with drops, and at one point had a league-leading five fumbles on his returns.

In 2017, Jones suffered a torn ACL in the preseason finale. He returned this summer and played in the Patriots final two preseason games before being released.

THE PATRIOTS were missing two players to start the week – Trey Flowers and Patrick Chung. Both players are in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Flowers suffered his head injury in the first quarter Sunday against Jacksonville, and Chung left the game in the third quarter.

Josh Gordon was limited on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury. Also limited were Marcus Cannon (calf), Keion Crossen (hamstring), Nate Ebner (hip) and Eric Rowe (groin). Sony Michel (knee) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (finger) were both full participants.

BOOK ON BELICHICK: According to ESPN’s Ian O’Connor, author of a new book, “Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time,” Tom Brady was worried about his job and was tired of his boss.

Those are some everyday problems for one of the NFL’s all-time greats, but it was reality for Brady the past few seasons and coming off New England’s Super Bowl loss. The quarterback has spent his entire NFL career with Bill Belichick, and has spent plenty of time wondering if and when it’s time for a change.

“If you’re married 18 years to a grouchy person who gets under your skin and never compliments you, after a while you want to divorce him,” a source told O’Connor. “Tom knows Bill is the best coach in the league, but he’s had enough of him. If Tom could, I think he would divorce him.”

There was talk of Brady in March and April not being “committed” to the Patriots. With Jimmy Garoppolo traded to San Francisco last season, Brady was “virtually locked in” to playing. He didn’t want to upset the fan base.

Brady and Belichick have won five Super Bowls together in New England.

