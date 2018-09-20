SARASOTA, Fla. — Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts is in “critical but stable” condition after slipping and cracking his head while playing with the family dog in Florida.
The Dickey Betts website says the “Ramblin’ Man” singer-songwriter has been sedated since the accident Monday evening in Sarasota.
The website says Betts is scheduled to have surgery Friday to relieve swelling in the brain.
His wife, Donna Betts, said on the website that she and his children are by his side and that the family “appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers during this very trying time.”
-
Sports
Browns top Jets for first win since 2016
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox nail down 3rd straight AL East title with win over Yankees
-
Sports
Thursday's major league roundup: A's pound Angels, 21-3
-
Sports
Thursday's major league notebook: Burglars target Puig's house for fourth time
-
Varsity Maine
Thursday's girls' roundup: York sends Traip Academy to first girls' soccer setback