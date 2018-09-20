BANGOR — Maine’s Republican senator says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford should testify, and added that she’s “saddened” by the threats Ford has received.
Sen. Susan Collins made the comments on WVOM-FM radio on Wednesday. Collins is considered a critical swing vote in Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Collins says Ford has made “very serious allegations” about Kavanaugh and it’s “not fair” if she refuses to testify. Ford has claimed that Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were both teenagers.
Collins also told WVOM it’s “just wrong” that Ford and her family have been subjected to threats. She said her own office and staff have received threatening voicemails as well.
-
Local & State
Fire destroys wood-pellet manufacturing plant in Corinth
-
Food
Maine Italian sandwich covers 160 feet of Monument Square
-
Cops & Courts
Man accused of threatening to shoot up community college arrested for bail violation
-
Business
August continues 'banner year' for Maine home sales
-
Cops & Courts
Maine man accused of setting his house on fire is found not guilty by reason of insanity