Gunshots were fired during what police describe as an attempted theft of marijuana plants from a home in Milford.

The occupant of an apartment on the Main Road in Milford fired several shots at two people he claimed were attempting to steal his marijuana plants Wednesday evening, Lt. James L. Ellis of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The victim said the gunfire caused the thieves to flee into a wooded area behind his apartment building. Around that same time, the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center received multiple calls from people reporting they heard gunshots.

County deputies, state police and Old Town police officers responded but were unable to locate the suspects. The suspects do not appear to have been wounded, Ellis said.

The investigation into the confrontation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 945-4636.

Share

< Previous

Next >