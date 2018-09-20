WINDHAM — Evan Glicos scored on a cross from Tyler Woolston with one minute left in the match Thursday to give Windham a 1-0 boys’ soccer win over Deering.

Cam Brown made seven saves for the Eagles (4-2-1).

Max Morrione stopped four shots for Deering (4-3).

FREEPORT 4, WELLS 1: Jesse Benell had a hat trick and Shea Wagner added another goal as the Falcons (5-1-2) used a three-goal second half to pull away from the Warriors (0-7) at Wells.

Atticus Patrick made five saves in the win.

GORHAM 2, BIDDEFORD 0: Colby Christakis and Grant Nadeau each scored and the Rams (7-0) defeated the Tigers (0-6-1) in Biddeford.

Christakis opened the scoring on a pass from Andrew Rent in the 26th minute. Rent picked up his second assist on Nadeau’s score in the 50th minute.

Joshua Nagle made 16 saves for Biddeford.

CHEVERUS 5, WESTBROOK 2: Jack Mullen scored a hat trick as the Stags (5-1-1) rallied back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Blue Blazes (1-6) at Portland.

Cooper Mullett and Chris Irakoze each had a goal to give Westbrook the early lead.

Mullen answered with two goals before the half to tie the score at 2, and Cheverus took the lead early in the second half with a go-ahead goal by Owen Burke. Mullen and Ethan Hammond each added a goal to extend the lead.

Jacob Lynham made one save for Westbrook and Harrison Bell stopped one shot for Cheverus.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2: Drew LaCerda had a goal and an assist as the Patriots (1-4-1) came from behind to erase a 2-1 deficit to edge the Raiders (2-4) at Gray.

Keegan Brooks had the winner with 13:00 remaining as LaCerda chipped in a direct kick far post and Brooks knocked it in on a one-timer inside the box. Lawson Dunford also scored.

Fryeburg Academy received goals from Gunnar Gurnis and Caden Daigle.

Brannon Gilbert finished with six saves in the win. Cullen Pietrantonic made five saves for the Raiders.

YARMOUTH 8, LAKE REGION 1: Jack Jones scored his third hat trick of the season as the Clippers (6-0-1) cruised past the Lakers (0-6-1) at Yarmouth.

Jones scored twice in the first half, and Liam Ireland, Eric LaBrie and Jack Romano each scored to put Yarmouth ahead 5-0 at halftime.

Jared Conant and Cam Merrill each added goals in the second half, and Jones scored his third goal to complete the hat trick.

Nate Bragdon-Clement had a second-half goal for Lake Region.

WAYNFLETE 1, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Nick Aceto scored the tying goal with 18 minutes remaining in the second half as the Capers (4-1-3) rallied to force a tie with the Flyers (4-0-2) at Cape Elizabeth.

After a scoreless first half, Pat Shaw scored to put Waynflete ahead with 27 minutes remaining.

Luca Antolini made seven saves for Waynflete, and Harry Baker stopped four shots for Cape Elizabeth.

SANFORD 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Nicholas Ardonetto scored with eight minutes remaining and the Spartans (3-5) defeated the Scots (1-3-3) in Standish.

Benjamin Atkinson had eight saves for Sanford, and Garrett Gallant stopped four shots for Bonny Eagle.

TRAIP ACADEMY 1, POLAND 0: The Rangers (4-3) held off the host Knights (1-4).

Frankie Driscoll scored on a penalty kick. Poland outshot Traip 8-6 and also led in corners, 6-4.

RICHMOND 9, PINE TREE ACADEMY 2: Dakotah Gilpatric scored three first-half goals and Nick Adams added a pair of goals and four assists as Bobcats (5-1-1) topped the visiting the Breakers (3-3).

LINCOLN ACADEMY 6, OCEANSIDE 1: Troy Nguyen scored twice as the Eagles (5-2) cruised to victory over the Mariners (0-8) in Rockland.

Filip Diakonowicz, Caden Lewis, Jose Pulido-Hernandez and Levi Farrin each had a goal for Lincoln Academy. Tiger Cummings and Zach Farrin combined to stop five shots.

Caleb Powell scored for Lincoln Academy, and Alec Sirois made five saves.

MARANACOOK 9, ERSKINE ACADEMY 1: Richard Down had a hat trick to spark the Black Bears (7-0) to a win in South China.

Eric Vining added two goals for Maranacook, and Bryce Trefethen, Trevor Rioux, Garrett Whitten and Randy Stonewell had one apiece. Ryan Worster made six saves.

David McGraw scored for Erskine (2-5-1) and Nick Barber stopped 10 shots.

MT. ABRAM 2, OAK HILL 1: Evan Allen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second half to give the Roadrunners (5-0) the win in Salem.

JB Jordan also scored for Mt. Abram; Jack Deming made three saves.

Nico Soucy scored for Oak Hill (4-2).

HALL-DALE 8, LISBON 0: Josh Nadeau and Alec Byron each scored four goals for the Bulldogs (7-0) .

Goalie Sean Moore made four saves for the Greyhounds (3-4).

