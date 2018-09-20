KITTERY — Peyton Nickerson scored twice in the second half Thursday as York overcame Traip Academy for a 3-1 victory, sending the Rangers to their first Western Maine Conference girls’ soccer loss of the season.

Caroline Couperthwait put Traip (6-1) ahead 1-0 in the first half on a pass from Kathleen McPherson. York (4-1-1) responded with a score by Emily Rainforth to send the match into halftime tied at 1-1.

Lily Brodsky of York and Abigail Pitcairn of Traip each recorded five saves.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 9, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Alexa Thayer scored three goals, and Jordan Grant and Laurel Thomas added two apiece as the Patriots (3-3) handled the Raiders (1-4-1) at Fryeburg.

Bri Jordan and Maddie Brown also scored.

Morgan Fusco made 12 saves for Fryeburg.

SKOWHEGAN 5, CONY 0: Sydney Ames had two goals to spark the Indians (3-3-1) over Cony (0-6-1) at Skowhegan.

Emma Duffy, Alyssa Everett and Gwen Davis also scored, and Amber Merry made four saves for Skowhegan.

Kiara Henry stopped eight shots for Cony.

SACOPEE VALLEY 2, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Gabby Martin scored eight minutes into the second half and the Hawks (4-3) held off the Seagulls (0-7) at Old Orchard Beach.

Brenna Humphrey made it 2-0 on a free kick with 20 minutes remaining.

Lindsey Hendricks recorded five saves for Sacopee Valley. Chloe Kocian stopped six shots for Old Orchard.

FALMOUTH 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Kelly Yoon scored on a cross from Madison Wolf in the final second of the second overtime to lift the Yachtsmen (2-2-1) over the Hawks (4-1-1) at Falmouth.

Aimee Muscadin opened the scoring for Falmouth in the first half. Casey Perry answered in the second half to make it 1-1.

Jordan Wolf made seven saves for the Yachtsmen. Nathalie Clavette stopped eight shots for the Hawks.

BRUNSWICK 5, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: The Dragons (6-0-1) led 3-0 at the half and defeated the Broncos (3-3-1) at Brunswick.

Anna Kousky, Emma Banks, Alexis Guptil, Bailey Hartill and Mia DeSantis scored, and Aisley Snell recorded three saves for Brunswick.

Libby Hughes stopped 13 shots for Hampden.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, WAYNFLETE 0: Prezli Piscopo had two goals and an assist for the Capers (8-0), who took a 4-0 halftime lead and defeated the Flyers (1-5) at Portland.

Karli Chapin, Tori McGrath and Laura Ryer also scored.

Jessica Connors made 11 saves for Waynflete.

SCARBOROUGH 4, DEERING 0: Leah Dickman, Jocelyn Couture, Suzanne Wooldridge and Grace Pettingill scored in the second half as the Red Storm (6-0) shut out the Rams (1-5) at Portland.

Dickman and Couture scored early in the second half. Wooldridge’s goal came on a penalty kick for Scarborough, which totaled 23 shots on goal.

Gianna Charest stopped 18 shots for the Rams. Nicole Young made one save for the Red Storm.

OXFORD HILLS 3, MT. ARARAT 2: Cecilia Dieterich scored all three goals as Oxford Hills (4-2-1) edged Mt. Ararat (3-3) at South Paris.

Reese Turcotte gave Mt. Ararat a 1-0 lead before Oxford Hills tied it in a 1-1 first half. Turcotte assisted on Erin Hartley’s goal that gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead in the second half.

Abby Sirois made 11 saves for Mt. Ararat Jillian Douglas stopped eight shots for Oxford Hills.

FREEPORT 5, WELLS 1: Cat Gould scored her third hat trick of the season for the Falcons (3-2-2), who built a 4-1 halftime lead and rolled past the Warriors (1-4) at Freeport.

Allison Greuel and Rachel Wall also scored for Freeport. Gould has 12 goals this season.

Hannah Cottis answered for Wells.

ST. DOMINIC 2, POLAND 1: Emily Wallingford scored in the first minute of the second overtime as the Saints (5-1) defeated the Knights (2-4) at Poland.

Wallingford’s chance came after Poland goalie Gabby Bolduc made a save on Avery Lutrzykowski, who scored the Saints’ opening goal on a penalty kick in the first half.

FIELD HOCKEY

YARMOUTH 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2: Bella Solari scored with just over a minute remaining, and Abby Hill chipped in another with no time left as the Clippers (5-4) erased a 2-1 deficit and edged the visiting Panthers (2-5) at Yarmouth.

Lydia Guay scored just eight minutes into the second half to make the game 1-1.

Katie Larson and Emilia McKenney scored, and Kylie Rogers made 12 saves for NYA.

YORK 2, FREEPORT 0: Christina Dargie and Ashley Carney each scored a second-half goal as the Wildcats (7-2) defeated the Falcons (6-3) at York.

Dargie scored with 22 minutes remaining from Sage Works, and Carney added a goal seven minutes later.

Juliana Kiklis made 11 saves to preserve the shutout.

CONY 1, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Sierra Prebit scored to lift the Rams (5-2) over the Eddies (3-4) at Augusta.

Kami Lambert and Julia Reny assisted on the goal.

MESSALONSKEE 6, BRUNSWICK 1: Rylee Poulin had three goals and two assists to lead Messalonskee (6-2) over Brunswick (2-6) at Oakland.

Autumn Littlefield scored twice from Poulin and assisted on Poulin’s two first-half goals.

Kelsey Sullivan scored on a relay from Shea Sullivan with 6:06 remaining to spoil the shutout.

Messalonskee outshot Brunswick, 34-9.

SKOWHEGAN 4, LEWISTON 1: Emily Reichenbach collected a pair of early goals to lead Skowhegan (8-0) over the Blue Devils (2-6) at Lewiston.

Alexis Michonski assisted on Reichenbach’s second goal, then scored in the second half before assisting on the Indians’ final goal.

Abigail Chartier converted a pass from Grace Dumond at 18:38 of the first half for Lewiston.

Ashley Cronkhite made 32 saves for Lewiston. Mackenzie McConnell stopped 12 shots for Skowhegan.

WINSLOW 3, LEAVITT 1: Silver Clukey scored twice to lead Winslow (6-1) over Leavitt (4-3) at Turner.

After a 1-1 halftime score, Karlie Ramsdell put in the go-ahead goal.

Mallory Casey made 12 saves for Winslow.

Leah Pelotte stopped two shots for Leavitt.

POLAND 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Brianna Doucette scored twice to lead the Knights (5-2) over Cape Elizabeth (0-7) at Poland.

Autumn Willis also scored for the Knights, who led 2-0 at halftime. Kaitlyn Norrad answered for the Capers.

Ashton Sturtevant had four saves for Poland.

MAINE CENTRAL INSTITUTE 10, OCEANSIDE 0: Jillian Frost had three goals and an assist to lead the Huskies (5-3) over the Mariners (1-6) at Pittsfield.

Madisyn Hartley, Gracie Moore and Ella Louder each had two goals, and Alivia Ward also scored. Moore had three assists. Makaila Hickey finished with 18 saves for Oceanside.

OXFORD HILLS 3, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Brooke Carson and Jade Smedberg traded goals and assists to lead Oxford Hills (4-3-1) over the Broncos (0-8) at Hampden.

The score was 1-1 at halftime.

Grace Bennett scored for the Broncos.

Maddy Day had three saves for Oxford Hills. Isabella Gould finished with eight for Hampden.

VOLLEYBALL

BIDDEFORD 3, PORTLAND 0: Grace Martin had nine kills as the Tigers (4-2-1) handled the Bulldogs (1-5) 25-9, 25-9 and 25-20 at Portland.

WINDHAM 3, MASSABESIC 0: Grace Schmader had four kills and five aces, and Ellen Files added three kills and three aces as the Eagles (5-2) cruised over the Mustangs 25-8, 25-16 and 25-9 at Windham.

CHEVERUS 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Maddie Geiger had nine kills as the Stags (3-4) handled the Trojans (2-4-1) 25-23, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20 at Saco.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, BONNY EAGLE 2: Pearl Farley-Freland had 30 digs to lead the Red Riots (3-4) to a comeback win (23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-5) over the Scots (3-4) at Standish.

Maria Degifico added eight kills for South Portland, and Kathryn Whitmore recorded seven kills and six aces.

Morgan Drinkwater led Bonny Eagle with 13 kills, four blocks, and three aces.

FALMOUTH 3, YARMOUTH 1: Annika Hester recorded 22 kills and the Yachtsmen (5-1) won in four sets (22-25, 25-8, 25-7, 25-18) over the Clippers (5-2) in Falmouth.

Summer Spiegel added 16 kills and Rose Riversmith recorded five blocks for Falmouth.

Marie LeBlanc has 20 digs and eight kills for Yarmouth.

Share

< Previous

Next >