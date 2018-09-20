LOS ANGELES — Burglars caused $10,000 worth of damage to Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig’s home while attempting to steal a safe.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspects broke into Puig’s San Fernando Valley home Tuesday night. They ransacked the residence, found a safe in the second-floor master bedroom, and dragged it downstairs to the front door.

Police said Thursday that the suspects then fled, leaving the safe in the entry way. An inventory is being conducted to determine what else was taken. Puig was at Dodger Stadium for a game on Tuesday.

“I (did) not sleep too much yesterday,” Puig said Wednesday, without offering details about the latest incident.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects, including the driver of a black four-door Toyota vehicle with paper license plates.

Police say the same suspects are believed to have been involved in another burglary attempt at Puig’s home on Aug. 30.

Previous break-ins at Puig’s residences occurred in March 2017 and during Game 7 of last year’s World Series.

• Jaime Jarrin, the Hall of Fame broadcaster who is the Spanish-speaking voice of the Dodgers, has agreed to a multiyear contract extension.

Jarrin will return in 2019 and 2020, which would be his 61st and 62nd seasons with the Dodgers. He turns 83 in December.

METS: Infielder Wilmer Flores will miss the rest of the season because of soreness in both knees.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Flores has early-onset arthritis in both knees and will receive injections to alleviate the pain. Flores hit .267 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI.

PIRATES: Starting pitcher Chad Kuhl underwent reconstructive surgery on his right elbow and will miss the entire 2019 season.

Kuhl went 5-5 with a 4.55 ERA in 16 starts for Pittsburgh this season. The Pirates initially placed him on the disabled list because of right forearm soreness following a loss to the New York Mets on June 26.

MARLINS: Derek Jeter signaled that Don Mattingly is expected to return next year as manager, providing some dugout continuity for a last-place team in transition.

Mattingly has one season to go on a four-year contract.

Share

< Previous

Next >