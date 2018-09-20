RICHMOND — Thousands of magazines were ejected onto the side of Interstate 295 when a northbound box truck crashed early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. and caused the truck to topple onto its right side, breaking open the siding and dumping dozens of plastic bins that contained the print publications. At 7:43 a.m., the Maine Turnpike Authority warned that a traffic accident was slowing traffic in that area.

A driver suffered minor injuries after a truck carrying thousands of magazines crashed Thursday morning on the side of Interstate 295 in Richmond.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken away for medical attention, according to Ian Alexander, an off-duty corporal with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office who responded to the crash as a member of the Richmond Fire Department and posted about it on Facebook.

“It was quite the scene,” said Alexander in a message to the Kennebec Journal.

It was not clear what company employed the driver of the truck, which displayed no identifying markings in photos that Alexander took at the scene. After the crash, a representative from the company drove to the scene from New Hampshire, Alexander said.

Members of the Richmond Police Department, the Maine State Police and the Bowdoinham Fire Department also went to the crash.

A Maine State Police trooper did not immediately respond to a request for more information on Thursday afternoon, and Richmond Fire Chief Matt Roberge said he was not able to make it to the crash.

