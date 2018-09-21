BRUNSWICK — Kennebunk High took advantage of superior field position – perhaps set up in part by its own reputation – and scored four first-half touchdowns Friday night on the way to defeating Brunswick 42-0 in a Class B cross-over game.

Kennebunk’s first possession started on the Dragons’ 34 when Brunswick went for a first down on fourth-and-2 and its run play was stopped short.

It was a daring call so early in the game.

“Yeah, it was high risk, high risk,” said Brunswick Coach Dan Cooper. “We felt we needed to take a chance to gain some momentum. We just felt confident we could get it. We wanted to go for it. We knew they were a good team, just no regrets, and we were going to go for it.”

Kennebunk made it pay quickly with the first of Derek Smith’s two scoring runs.

“We knew we had to get that one in just to get the ball rolling,” said quarterback Tripp Bush.

Brunswick opted to punt on its next possession, but a short kick into the wind only put Kennebunk back an extra 20 yards.

That 54-yard drive also was finished off by Smith on a 7-yard sprint to the corner of the end zone and Ryan Connors pounded through the second of his six empahatic PATs.

Kennebunk, which plays in B South, improved to 4-0. Brunswick (2-2) is in the North. The Rams have three straight shutouts and have outscored opponents 221-19 this season.

This was the third consecutive season the teams have met. Brunswick beat Kennebunk in the Class B final of unbeaten teams, 28-6, and last year the Rams won 35-0 with Bush throwing three touchdown passes.

Several of the current Rams were part of the 2016 regional champions.

“Most of our athletes were here for the state game two years ago,” Bush said. “So, statement game.”

Bush finished with 112 rushing yards on nine carries and completed 8 of 15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Zack Sullivan caught six passes for 67 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown. Dante DeLorenzo, a leader on defense, powered for 87 yards and two touchdowns on tough inside runs.

Smith (6-38), Ryan Connors (2-21) and Alden Shields (3-59) added zip to the ground game.

“I don’t know if we do more. I think we’re just more confident in what we do,” said Kennebunk Coach Joe Rafferty. “We’ve been guilty of drawing too many plays in the past (but) we’re just trying to get better at what we’re doing.”

The Rams forced two first-half fumbles. The first, recovered by Zack Sullivan set up DeLorenzo’s 11-yard run up the middle to end a 47-yard drive.

The Bush to Sullivan 21-yard strike finished the first-half scoring with 1:12 to play. That drive also started at the Dragons’ 34. On the score, Sullivan made a nice adjustment to the ball that was slightly underthrown into the wind, then hurdled two would-be tacklers at the goal line.

The third quarter was scoreless with both teams hurt by turnovers. Brunswick’s fumble came inside the Rams’ 20, with Sullivan again recovering.

Kennebunk showed it could grind out a long drive when it went 83 yards on 10 plays to start the fourth quarter, with DeLorenzo finishing from the 5 with 7:08 to play.

Shields went 56 yards untouched for the final score with both teams’ second units on the field.

