Students from Greene Central School in Greene, Maine, came to Portland on Friday to work in the LabVenture learning space at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.
At LabVenture, students can explore the impact of a changing climate on the Gulf of Maine and its key species, such as black sea bass and lobster, in the state-of-the-art learning environment. Students measure live lobsters, examine plankton under a microscope and analyze data.
Students also can use real NASA satellite data and local fishery data to explore questions about the Gulf of Maine that the institute’s scientists are tackling.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox tie team record with 105th win
-
Sports
Friday's major league roundup: Streak continues for deGrom as Mets stop Nationals, 4-2
-
Varsity Maine
Friday's football roundup: Flaker leads Scarborough to another romp
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Cheverus fights back against Deering
-
Cops & Courts
Sting operation targets sex trafficking in downtown Lewiston