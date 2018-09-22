NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — About 80 of Burt Reynolds’ friends and relatives shared memories of the late actor at a private memorial service.
Reynolds’ ex-wife Loni Anderson and their son Quinton Anderson Reynolds were among the speakers at the Thursday service in North Palm Beach.
Bobby Bowden, former longtime football coach at Florida State University, where Reynolds was a player, opened the service with a prayer.
Anderson shared happier moments from their 12 years together, calling their son Quinton their “greatest collaboration.”
Other guests included former quarterback Doug Flutie.
