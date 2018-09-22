PHILLIPS — A Florida man complained of chest and knee pain Friday after a commercial dump truck collided with his SUV at the intersection of Route 4 and a ramp that connects to Park Street.

A dump truck driven by Leonard Hutchinson, 58, of Carthage was making a left turn onto Route 4 from the ramp and pulled out in front of a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by E.H. Eudy, 87, of Florida. Eudy’s sport utility vehicle struck the driver’s side front tire of the dump truck, Sgt. Matthew Brann of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wrote in his report.

Eudy was treated and released by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel at the scene, Brann wrote.

“(Eudy) was complaining of knee and chest pain as a result of the air bag being deployed,” according to Brann.

Brann issued Hutchinson a summons for failing to yield the right of way.

The rented SUV was towed from the scene.

The 1988 Ford LTL 900 truck was able to be driven away. Hutchinson owns the truck, which had Tall Pines Trucking in Carthage on its door.

Phillips Fire Department assisted Brann at the scene of the accident reported at about 3:28 p.m.

