WALES — What was a close football game for a while Saturday between Wells and Oak Hill turned into a rout, thanks in large part to Wells senior Tyler Bridge.

A heavy underdog against the defending Class D state champion, Oak Hill was tied with Wells until a couple miscues in the kicking game turned the momentum toward the Warriors, who never let go.

Bridge threw an option pass for a touchdown and rushed for three scores to lead Wells to a 56-13 victory.

Wells (4-0) won the Class C title two years ago before dropping to Class D last year, where it dominated the competition. With the graduation of All-State running back Nolan Potter, opponents hoped the Warriors might take a step back this season, but Bridge has taken over where Potter left off.

“I’m getting a lot more carries without Potter here,” Bridge said. “He was a beast.”

Bridge looked pretty beastly himself Saturday, rushing for 113 yards on 11 carries. He also rushed for two 2-point conversions, returned punts, played safety and held for extra points.

“He carries a load for us sometimes,” Wells Coach Tim Roche said. “Oak Hill did a good job trying to shut down sweep at first, and so we came back with a little counter play that gets him the ball. And then he threw the ball once for a touchdown. He’s one of those kids you kind of get on his back sometimes and let him carry us where we need to go.”

Wells rushed for 360 yards on 35 carries. Payton Mackay scored on a 54-yard sweep and caught a 28-yard option pass from Bridge in the second quarter.

“We just put that play in this week,” Bridge said.

Oak Hill (2-2) had its moments early on. The Raiders drove 65 yards, all on the ground, on the opening drive, with sophomore quarterback Gavin Rawstron sneaking in from the 1.

Wells responded with two touchdowns – a 7-yard run from Matt Tufts and the option pass from Bridge – the only pass thrown by Wells.

“Wells is a very well-coached team,” Oak Hill Coach Stacen Doucette said. “You can tell the time they put in the weight room. They’re just a winning program, they do a lot of good things.”

After Bridge’s TD pass, Rawstron completed 4 of 5 passes on Oak Hill’s next drive, highlighted by a gain of 21 yards to Sam Lindsay and a quick screen to Caleb Treadwell that went for 13 yards. Rawstron’s 1-yard plunge tied the game at 13 early in the second quarter.

But a bad snap on a punt and a short punt on the next two Oak Hill possessions set up two touchdowns by Bridge, who scored on runs of 2 and 39 yards to make it 28-13 at halftime.

TD runs by Bridge (12 yards), Mackay (54 yards) and Matt Sherburne (22 yards) in the third quarter broke it open.

LEAVITT 50, YORK 7: Damion Calder rushed for three touchdowns and caught one as the Hornets (4-0) cruised past the Wildcats (2-2) in Turner.

Calder rushed for scores of 49 and 66 yards, and was the recipient of a 44-yard touchdown pass from Michael Hathaway – all in the first quarter as Leavitt took a 28-7 lead.

Calder’s third rushing TD made it 40-7 midway through the third quarter.

Jake Nelson scored from 28 yards out early in the first quarter for York.

OXFORD HILLS/BUCKFIELD 45, BANGOR 0: Colton Carson rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 105 yards and a TD as the Vikings (3-1) defeated the Rams (1-3) in Paris.

SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4, ST. DOMINIC 1: Chas Rohde scored 18 minutes into the game to start the Panthers (7-0) on their way to a win over the Saints (3-3-1) in Auburn.

Cam Goodrich made it 2-0 later in the first half, and Ryan Baker and Stefan Kulhanek added second-half goals.

St. Dom’s got a 48th-minute goal from Gaston Fuksa.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, MASSABESIC 1: Alec McAlary scored twice, including the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick early in the second half, as the Trojans (3-4) beat the Mustangs (1-6-1) in Waterboro.

McAlary also converted a penalty kick in the 22nd minute.

Massabesic tied the game early in the second half when Cody Wilkins scored with an assist from Noah Perry.

FREEPORT 4, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: The Falcons (5-1-2) scored four goals in the first half and cruised to a victory over the Rangers (4-4) in Freeport.

Weston Goodwin opened the scoring 12 minutes into the match with a header off a corner kick. After goals by Owen Howarth and Caleb Arsenault made it 3-0, Alessandro Pulzato scored for Traip, but Eriksen Shea answered for Freeport.

WESTBROOK 2, KENNEBUNK 1: Mohamed Mohamed netted the winner with 14 minutes left in regulation as the Blue Blazes (2-6) slipped past the Rams (4-4) in Westbrook.

Ahmed Qasem also scored for Westbrook, and Yahya Altaie assisted on both Blue Blazes goals.

James Rogers recorded Kennebunk’s goal.

YARMOUTH 6, POLAND 0: Eric LaBrie set up the first two goals and scored the fourth as Yarmouth (7-0-1) extended its undefeated streak to 37 games with a victory against the Knights (1-5) in Poland.

Jason Lainey, Ian LaBrie, Aidan Hickey, Owen Bohrmann and Jack Jones also scored.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2, WELLS 0: Andrew LaCerda scored twice in the first half, and the Patriots (2-4-1) didn’t allow a shot on goal in a victory over the Warriors (0-7) in Gray.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Gunnar Gurnis headed in an indirect kick from Bora Akar for the tiebreaking goal as the Raiders (3-4) a defeated the Hawks (1-5) in Hiram.

Jayden Ming scored Fryeburg’s first goal, assisted by Caden Daigle. Michael Murphy tied it later in the first half, with an assist from Sawyer Libby.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 2, WISCASSET/BOOTHBAY 0: Hayden Fletcher netted a pair of goals to lead the Mustangs (6-2) past the Wolverines (2-5) in Monmouth.

