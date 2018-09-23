The Winslow Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old woman last seen at her home on Quimby Lane around 4:25 p.m. Friday.
Rianne L. Andrews of 132 Quimby Lane is described as 5-foot-6, 145 pounds and blonde with hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt and light colored pants, according to a news release from the department.
Anyone in contact with Andrews or who has information regarding her whereabouts should call the Waterville Regional Communications Center at 680-4700.
-
Nation & World
Second woman accuses Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
-
Sports
NFL roundup: Rookie quarterback guides Bills to upset win
-
Nation & World
Tackling climate change to be a key issue at U.N. summit
-
Nation & World
In return to U.N., Trump will claim foreign policy successes
-
Sports
Commentary: Tiger's back, and that's great for golf