The Winslow Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old woman last seen at her home on Quimby Lane around 4:25 p.m. Friday.

Rianne L. Andrews of 132 Quimby Lane is described as 5-foot-6, 145 pounds and blonde with hazel eyes.

Rianne Andrews
Rianne Andrews
photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

She was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt and light colored pants, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone in contact with Andrews or who has information regarding her whereabouts should call the Waterville Regional Communications Center at 680-4700.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
winslow maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles