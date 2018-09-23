Each dot in the map below represents a car crash involving a moose between Sept. 1, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2018, according to police reports and data from the Maine Department of Transportation.
There were 251 moose-car collisions for this period – a slight decline from the 291 crashes during the same period in 2016-2017.
Mouse over the points in the map for additional details from police reports about each crash.
Filters:
(6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
(6 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
(10 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
INTERACTIVE: Julia McCue and Christian MilNeil
Car-moose collisions are least common in the winter, and most common in June:
Moose crashes are most likely to happen in the evening hours, especially between 7 and 9 p.m.:
