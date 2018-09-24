The longtime manager of U.S. operations for Icelandic cargo shipping firm Eimskip has resigned his position.

Larus Isfeld, who worked for Eimskip for at least nine years, announced he was leaving the company last week, said Andrew Haines, vice president of marketing and sales.

“It has been his plan for a while,” to leave the company, Haines said. “I think it was a tough decision for him, but he really wanted to pursue his own projects,” Haines added. “He has been a great leader and mentor, it was a big blow for us.”

Isfeld helmed Eimskip’s move from Virginia to Portland in 2013 and oversaw an expansion of the company’s container service and volume over the next five years. Eimskip now makes weekly calls to Portland and the value of goods coming into the port has doubled. In 2013, the value of imported products coming through the port was $157.2 million. The value of imports – primarily frozen fish – in 2016 was $283.4 million.

“It was always his dream and his vision to bring the weekly service to Maine,” Haines said.

Haines will serve as interim manager, according to the company.

Isfeld’s departure doesn’t change Eimskip’s plans for Portland, Haines said. The company wants to bring in bigger ships, increase its business and streamline port operations, he said.

“Iceland is committed to this, we have seen very good growth since 2013,” Haines added. “I have been given what I need to strengthen the organization up here and take it to the next level.”

This story will be updated.

