CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has launched an online lottery through a program called iLottery.

The Concord Monitor reported the program offers eight instant games similar to the instant tickets sold in stores.

Players are required to create an iLottery account to verify their age and location. They cannot use a credit card to deposit funds into the account.

New Hampshire Lottery officials said Thursday more than 4,200 people have signed up for the platform since it launched Sept. 4.

Officials say the players have deposited close to $100,000 into their accounts, and the iLottery has paid out $362,263 in winnings. The number of tickets bought has not been released.

New Hampshire became the sixth state to offer online lottery sales after Gov. Chris Sununu signed it into law in 2017.

