A Portland woman is recovering after being stabbed Sunday night, Police said.

Officers were called to Congress Square Park shortly before 10 p.m., and found the wounded woman in the immediate area.

She had wounds consistent with being stabbed and was treated at Maine Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries and released. Police have not identified the woman and said the motive for the attack was unclear.

Her attacker was described as a white man between the ages of 45 and 65 who stood between 5-foot 9-inches and six feet tall and weighed between 150 and 190 pounds.

He had gray or partially gray hair and a gray beard, and wore a brown baggy shirt, gray pants and dark sneakers.

He was later observed walking east in the area of Congress and Free streets across from Congress Square Park. If anyone has information about the stabbing, please contact police at 874-8575.

This story will be updated.

