NEW YORK— Elizabeth Olsen is not a user of social media, has never been married and has never experienced profound loss, but the actress has spent her 2018 surrounded by grief as a young widow in the new Facebook Watch series “Sorry for Your Loss.”

The 10-episode, half-hour drama premiered earlier this month on the new on-demand platform.

“It’s just a journey into how we handle grief and sometimes it’s not in the prettiest of ways, and what it brings out in people,” Olsen said.

Viewers see her character, Leigh, not only contend with a reality and future that she never imagined, but deal with the pressure to move on from her loved ones. There’s a poignant scene where Leigh’s sister Jules (played by Kelly Marie Tran) asks her to return to the house she’s been avoiding for months – that she shared with her husband – and pick up some of her own clothes so she can stop borrowing hers. On the surface it seems like an easy request, but beneath the surface it’s so much more.

“It’s a readjustment to how you walk through life and we’re just watching this woman adjust to how she is going to move forward because the only thing she can do is move forward,” Olsen said. “There’s no going back.”

Olsen, who is an executive producer of the series, has been involved in the project from the beginning, from its pitch to filming, and also sat in on post-production editing sessions. It’s been a welcome challenge for the actress, best known for playing the Scarlet Witch in Marvel movies.

She calls it “the No. 1 learning experience I have had.”

She says Facebook Watch felt like an appropriate home for show because the social media site is where people go to share important details.

