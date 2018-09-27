NEW HIRES

Jamie Arnold joined Norway Savings Bank as vice president, loan servicing manager. Arnold has several years of experience in loan production.

Robert Banaski was named senior vice president, director of community banking at Northeast Bank. Banaski has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.

PROMOTIONS

Krista Putnam was promoted to senior vice president of marketing at Katahdin Trust. Putnam has more than 15 years of bank marketing experience. She had served as vice president of marketing since 2015.

cPort Credit Union promoted the following people on its staff:

Jacky Murphy was named senior branch manager at its new location, 35 Middle St. in Portland. Murphy joined cPort in 2012 and most recently served as manager of its Forest Avenue branch.

Benjamin Guerette was named director of training. Guerette began at cPort in 2014 as the training manager.

Christian Van Dyck was named senior vice president and general counsel. Van Dyck joined cPort in 2014 as vice president of compliance and audit.

Jack Ducharme was promoted to vice president, regional community banking for Skowhegan Savings overseeing Somerset County. Ducharme, of Madison, is an 18-year veteran of the bank. He most recently served as a community banker primarily serving the Madison, Bingham and Jackman areas.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Sarah Ruef-Lindquist joined the board of directors for Rockland Savings Bank. The first female member of the board of the 130-year-old savings bank, Ruef-Lindquist is a financial adviser and wealth manager at Allen Financial in Camden. She is a trustee of Unity College, and vice president of the board of the Maine Planned Giving Council.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Brenda Pollock of Evergreen Credit Union earned the certified credit union financial counselor designation through the Financial Counseling Certification Program.

