HOCKEY

American forward Meghan Duggan and former Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps married last weekend in Pownal. On Instagram, Duggan called it the “most incredible day of my entire life.”

The U.S. Olympic Committee tweeted a picture of the couple, saying “True love overcomes even the largest of rivalries.” The Canadian Olympic Committee added on Twitter: “From competitors on the ice to partners for life.”

Canada and the U.S. have met in five of the six women’s Olympic hockey finals.

NHL: The Carolina Hurricanes will look like the old Hartford Whalers for a pair of games against the Boston Bruins. The Hurricanes unveiled green throwback Whalers uniforms on Twitter and said they will wear them Dec. 23 when they host Boston and March 5 when they visit the Bruins.

• The league is investigating Philadelphia forward Jori Lehtera after a report he’s being questioned in connection with a drug bust in his native Finland.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Jim Courier said he decided a year ago to step aside as captain of the U.S. team after the 2018 competition ended.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Courier was “stepping down,” less than two weeks after the Americans lost to host Croatia 3-2 in the semifinals.

SHENZHEN OPEN: Andy Murray advanced to the quarterfinals in China by beating top-seeded David Goffin, 6-3, 6-4.

WUHAN OPEN: Ashleigh Barty and Wang Qiang reached the semifinals in China.

SOCCER

GOLD CUP: Soldier Field in Chicago will hold the final for the third time next year.

The game will be played on July 7, the same day as the Women’s World Cup final in Lyon, France. It makes for a likely television doubleheader for Fox in the United States.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo will serve only a mandatory one-game ban for his first-ever red card in the tournament.

TRACK AND FIELD

KENYAN TESTING: Kenyan athletes are the target of nearly a quarter of out-of-competition doping tests in the sport, a statistic that underlines how much suspicion there is over the world’s most successful distance-running nation.

Brett Clothier, who heads the unit that handles anti-doping for world track’s governing body, said Kenyans made up 22 percent of the out-of-competition testing program, and the country’s athletes took up “at least the equivalent amount of time in our investigations and intelligence team.”

BOXING

HBO EXITS: HBO is getting out of the live boxing business after more than 1,000 fights over four decades of telecasts.

The network will televise the Oct. 27 middleweight title fight between Danny Jacobs and Sergiy Derevyanchenko, then bow out from a sport of which it has long been a leading proponent.

