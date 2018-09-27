WASHINGTON — A meeting between President Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein that had been scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until next week to avoid interfering with the Senate hearing on allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the White House says.
The Senate Judiciary Committee was hearing testimony Thursday from Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teens, and from Kavanaugh.
“They do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.
-
Politics
Trump postpones meeting with Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller probe
-
Nation & World
Palestinian leader: Our 'rights are not up for bargaining'
-
Nation & World
Republicans disclose questioning of 2 men who claim to have assaulted Ford
-
Cops & Courts
Former owner of Lewiston's Pepper & Spice admits to tax evasion
-
Boston Red Sox
Time to panic? Red Sox top pitchers struggling as playoffs near