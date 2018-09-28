Hard-nosed defense and an increasingly diverse offense have placed Portland High at the top of Class A North football.

Friday evening at Fitzpatrick Stadium, the Bulldogs’ physical play set the tone against Edward Little and Portland’s offense came to life in the second and third quarters in a decisive 42-8 victory.

The Bulldogs didn’t allow a first down until late in the first half, Cam Connolly returned a fumble for a score and Zack Elowitch scored three touchdowns to keep Portland atop the Heal point standings with a 4-1 record.

“We had some big hits and we played hard and physical,” said Bulldogs Coach Jim Hartman. “We had to come out and play well and we did.”

With Portland’s defense holding Edward Little to just six first-quarter yards, the offense took the lead for good when quarterback Sam Knop scored on an 8-yard run and Cristo Vumpa added the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 4:11 to play in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs forced Red Eddies quarterback Leighton Girardin, who came into the contest as the division’s leading passer and third-leading rusher, from the game in the second quarter. Portland opened things up behind a 15-yard Elowitch TD rush, as he moved the pile the final five yards, and a 14-yard Elowitch run on fourth down for a 21-0 advantage.

“As the season’s gone on, Coach Hartman trusts everyone a little more and we’re establishing a lot of weapons on offense,” Knop said.

Portland got the ball to start the second half and drove 65 yards on eight plays to extend the lead to 28-0 on Elowitch’s third touchdown, a 3-yard scamper.

With 3:33 to go in the third quarter, Grant Jacobson scored on a 5-yard run to induce running time. On the first snap of Edward Little’s next series, the Bulldogs’ defense produced their final touchdown, as Connolly scooped up a fumble at the Red Eddies’ 25 and took it into the end zone.

“You never know how a football bounces, but I was hoping it would bounce in my hands and it did and I just ran it in,” Connolly said.

Edward Little’s final drive was its best, as it marched 68 yards in 11 plays to get on the board on a 7-yard run by backup quarterback Giles Paradie. Isiah Lewis added a two-point conversion rush, but Portland closed it out from there, dropping the Red Eddies to 2-3 on the year.

Knop completed 6 of 7 passes for 85 yards and rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts.

Elowitch gained 65 yards on 11 carries.

The Bulldogs still have a key test at Oxford Hills in two weeks, but they’re closing in on earning home-field advantage for the playoffs for the third time in four years.

“Home-field is huge for us,” Hartman said. “It makes life easier. We can just come out and play.”

