FALMOUTH — Marshwood scored on every first-half possession Friday night and didn’t allow Falmouth first down in the first 24 minutes in rolling to a 45-0 Class B South football win.

Marshwood, which finished 12-0 and captured the state championship last year, is 5-0. Falmouth (3-2) had a three-game winning streak snapped.

“I thought we played really well in first half,” said Hawks Coach Alex Rotsko. “I’ve been doing this for a long time and I don’t think I’ve had a team score on every possession and not give up a first down in the first half. I’ve had one or the other but don’t think both.”

Marshwood opened with an 11-play, 80-yard drive. The Hawks picked up five first downs in the all-run drive that lasted 3:54. Quarterback Tommy Springer scored from 3 yards on a run up the middle.

Springer, who rushed for 61 yards, was also a threat throwing, finishing 8 for 11 for 82 yards and three TDs.

“Every game the first drive needs to be perfect – no penalties and everyone doing their assignments,” said Springer, a senior. “We had a great first drive tonight and that really set the tone for the game.”

After Yarmouth went three-and-out on its first possession – gaining seven of its 27 first-half yards – Marshwood doubled its lead on a quick four-play drive. Justin Bryant (11 carries, 109 yards in 21/2 quarters) ripped off a 63-yard TD run up the middle, going in untouched.

The Yachtsmen paid a price with the Hawks’ bruising running game as three starting lineman exited in the first quarter, including Jake Ricker, a senior leader.

“We were flatter than I thought we would be when the game started,” said Falmouth Coach John Fitzsimmons. “I thought, OK, I’ve had that in the past when (the opponent) takes the first shot and we wake up. Problem is, we didn’t wake up.

“Marshwood is a terrific team. We were very unfortunate early in first quarter we lost three starting lineman. That doesn’t take away from a strong Marshwood squad. But when you are young and you lose three starters it is hard to get back into a game like this.”

The Hawks poured it on in the second quarter with 27 points for a 39-0 halftime lead.

A 10-play, 69-yard drive saw the Hawks mix up the pass and run a little more. A bubble screen to Cullen Casey (4 receptions for 54 yards) for 10 yards gave Marshwood a first down on Falmouth’s 25. He also caught a 30-yard TD pass that just got over a Falmouth defender for a 19-0 lead.

Two more scores pushed the lead to 32-0 with 1:46 left in the half. Yachtsmen could not run out the clock, and Marshwood got the ball with 38 seconds and 54 yards to go. A 4-yard run and 15-yard facemask penalty moved the ball to Falmouth’s 35 before four consecutive Springer completions, the last a 17-yard one-handed TD catch by Jake Lindsay.

“Yeah, I was surprised (by the score),” Rotsko said. ” But three of their lineman got hurt early. So basically they were playing with a JV offensive line. And our defensive line is pretty good with four starters back from last year.”

Shane Allen led Falmouth with 10 tackles.

