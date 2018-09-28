SOUTH PORTLAND — Caroline Cohen scored in the first half and Lexi Bugbee in the second as Falmouth earned a 2-0 victory against South Portland in an SMAA girls’ soccer game Friday at Martin Field.

Chelsea Gravier assisted on Cohen’s goal after 22 minutes. Bugbee’s unassisted score came with 30 minutes to play.

Maria Buck recorded eight saves for South Portland (2-5-2). Jordan Wolf stopped four shots for Falmouth (4-2-2).

CHEVERUS 3, DEERING 0: Emma Gallant had a pair of second-half goals as the visiting Stags (9-1) shut out the Rams (2-7) at Portland.

Mia Kratzer took a cross from Sam Belaire at the 18 and got through a pair of defenders, putting her shot into the far corner in the 15th minute to give Cheverus a 1-0 halftime lead.

Gallant scored her first when Riley O’Mara beat a defender to the end line and crossed to Gallant after nine minutes of the second half. Gallant then scored on a scramble created by a Zoe Mazur header off a throw-in.

Gianna Charest and Grayson Soldati combined for 10 saves for Deering. Neve Cawley and Emily Bontatibus of Cheverus combined for four saves.

MARSHWOOD 0, BONNY EAGLE 0: Natalie Clavette finished with nine saves for Marshwood (4-1-3) against the Scots (5-3-1) at South Berwick.

MORSE 3, LEAVITT 2: Emily Martin scored twice to lift Morse (4-4-2) over Leavitt (3-7-1) at Turner.

The Shipbuilders scored twice in the last three minutes of the first half to make it 2-2. Martin had the first goal of the game, then scored the winner at 17:40 of the second half.

Freshman Katie Blouin scored her first goal, and Leah Maheux collected a goal and an assist for the Hornets.

Shelby Varney of Leavitt and Abby Sreden of Morse made seven saves each.

CARRABEC 2, HYDE 0: Makayla Vicneire and Sarah Olson scored to lead the Cobras (4-5-1) over Hyde (3-6) at North Anson.

Aislinn Slate made one save for Carrabec. Teal McLean made 10 stops for Hyde.

BOYS’ SOCCER

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, LAKE REGION 2: Michael Murphy converted a penalty kick and Conner Meggison added an unassisted goal for the Hawks (3-5), who took a 2-0 halftime lead and held off the Lakers (0-8-1) at South Hiram.

Murphy added a goal in the second half from McGwire Sawyer.

Hayden Tremblay had the first goal for Lake Region and Jason Harlow added the second from keeper C.J. Ferguson.

Matt Day had eight saves for Sacopee Valley. Ferguson turned back 18 shots for the Lakers.

MORSE 2, LEAVITT 2: Morse (3-4-3) and Leavitt (2-4-4) each took 13 shots on goal and four corners at Bath.

Ian Redstone scored twice for Leavitt, both from Garrett Addison. Sheamus Mann and Asa Hodgdon answered for Morse, Hodgdon’s on a penalty kick.

FREEPORT 3, GREELY 0: Jesse Bennell scored all three goals as the Falcons (7-1-2) cruised by the Rangers (3-3-2) at Cumberland.

Bennell scored on a failed clearance in the first half, then converted a pair of penalty kicks in the second.

MASSABESIC 2, BIDDEFORD 1: Parker Jalbert scored twice in the first half as the Mustangs (1-7-1) defeated the Tigers (0-7-1) at Waterboro.

Mustafa Najm of Biddeford cut the lead to 2-1 with three minutes left in the first half.

Andrew Hovasse recorded eight saves for Biddeford. Caleb Smalley stopped six shots for Biddeford.

FIELD HOCKEY

WESTBROOK 3, WINDHAM 0: Avery Tucker scored from Mary Keef 7:24 into the second half to break a scoreless tie and the Blue Blazes (9-0-1) went on to shut out the Eagles (2-7-1) at Windham.

Tucker added a goal from Morgan LeBeau with 4:48 to play, and Chloe Grosso then scored unassisted.

Molly McAllister had seven saves for Windham. Kimmy Goddard stopped four shots for Westbrook.

FREEPORT 1, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Ally Randall had an unassisted goal for the Falcons (9-2-1) with 3:30 to play in regulation and Maggie Powers answered for the Raiders (8-2-1) from Ryan Duffy with a minute left at Fryeburg.

Katelyn Rouleau had eight saves for Freeport. Bailey Richardson recorded nine for Fryeburg.

YORK 5, YARMOUTH 0: Sage Works had a pair of early unassisted goals, then set up Bailey Oliver for a goal off a corner as the Wildcats (8-3) took a 3-0 halftime lead and defeated the Clippers (5-6) at York.

Works scored her third goal early in the second half on a pass from Emlyn Patry, who then set up a goal by Ashley LaPierre.

Julianna Kiklis had six saves, and Patry and Hannah Gennaro each had a defensive stop for York.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 8, TELSTAR 0: Rylee Sevigny scored four goals as Mountain Valley (9-3) shut out Telstar (0-11) at Rumford.

ST. DOMINIC 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: Caroline Johnson scored two goals, one unassisted, and Paige Cote added a third as the Saints (7-2) beat the Panthers (4-6) at Yarmouth.

St. Dom’s held a 23-6 advantage in shots on goal, and 14-6 on corners.

Katie Larson scored and Kylie Rogers made 20 saves for NYA.

LAKE REGION 4, POLAND 1: Delaney Meserve scored twice as Lake Region (8-4) beat the Knights (5-5) at Poland.

Paige Davis and Gabi Hall also scored for the Lakers, who led 3-0 at halftime.

Sophie Patenaude scored from Autumn Willis for the Knights.

Ashton Sturtevant had 25 saves for Poland. Katie Keenan had six for Lake Region.

VOLLEYBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, WELLS 2: Sydney Plummer recorded 13 kills and 15 digs to lead the Panthers (5-2) to a 14-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-6, 15-12 win over the Warriors (3-6) at Yarmouth.

Elizabeth Kennedy added 12 kills, six aces and five digs, and Avery Jackson had 13 digs for NYA.

Hannah Davis finished with 10 kills, and Katie Plourde had nine assists and four digs for Wells.

NOTES

FIELD HOCKEY: The regional championship games will be held in Biddeford and Waterville.

Biddeford’s renovated Waterhouse Field will be the site of the South Class A, B and C championship games. The North Class A, B and C title games will be at Thomas College in Waterville. The games will begin at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23. The exact schedule will be determined later.

The state championship games for all three classes will be held Oct. 27 at Husson University in Bangor.

Share

< Previous

Next >