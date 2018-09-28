The Maine Department of Corrections will allow a Caribou man to receive medication in prison to treat his opioid use disorder.

Zachary Smith, 30, sued the department in July. The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine filed the lawsuit on his behalf in federal court, claiming Smith was being denied his rights to medication in prison under the Americans with Disabilities Act. His Eighth Amendment rights, which prohibit cruel and unusual punishment, were also being violated, the suit says.

The parties filed a settlement agreement in the court Friday.

Smith takes buprenorphine, or Suboxone, which is used as a long-term drug to help people recover from opioid use disorder. Some are on a maintenance dose of Suboxone for years, and medication-assisted treatment is considered the “gold standard” for opioid treatment by addiction experts.

Smith is scheduled to report to prison in September, either at the Aroostook County Jail or Maine Correctional Center in Windham, for a nine-month sentence for a domestic assault against his father, according to the lawsuit.

“This outcome will spare Zachary Smith from incredibly painful, and potentially deadly, forced withdrawal,” Zachary Heiden, legal director for the ACLU of Maine, said in a press release. “There is no justification for denying doctor-prescribed medication to prisoners with opioid use disorder. Withholding needed treatment actually undermines our chances of keeping people off of opiates.”

Some states, including Rhode Island, New York and Florida, allow medication-assisted treatment in jails and prisons.

