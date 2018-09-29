BIDDEFORD — Biddeford police are investigating a report of an assault against a 30-year-old man on Friday.
Biddeford police responded to 21 Orchard St. in Biddeford to a report of aggravated assault at 10:49 a.m. Friday, Deputy Chief Joanne Fisk said in a written statement.
The victim of the alleged crime sustained non-life threatening injuries, she said, and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Few details on the incident have been released.
“At this time we will be releasing nothing further as this is still an active investigation,” Fisk said Friday afternoon. “I will not release any info on type of injury or possible weapon used.”
“There have been no arrests,” she said.
-
Nation & World
Trump signs spending package to avert government shutdown
-
Nation & World
First lady will visit 4 African nations
-
Nation & World
California raises minimum age for buying rifles from 18 to 21
-
Nation & World
'They're great little animals': The dusky gopher frog goes before the Supreme Court
-
College
College football: Rawlings throws three TDs, Yale routes UMaine, 35-14