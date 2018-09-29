POTOMAC, Md. — Bravo has suspended “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Michael Darby after he was charged with groping a cameraman.
The cameraman said in charging documents that the show was filming in Potomac, Maryland, on Sept. 1 when Darby “grabbed and groped” his backside, WRC-TV in Washington reported. Darby is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual contact.
The cameraman said that “as I turned around (Darby) smiled and gave me a flirtatious look.” He told Darby to stop and then told his supervisor. The cameraman pressed charges three days later.
– From news service reports
