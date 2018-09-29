Is there a larger question concerning the Nason’s Corner location for a new homeless shelter than whether or not to model it after an existing shelter in Missoula, Montana? Should the question be: What are the fair social services costs to be carried by Portland’s residential taxpayers, in total?

The cities are comparable in size – Missoula, population 72,000; Portland, population 65,000 – but the residential tax burden appears much different. After contacting the Missoula tax office, I estimated my annual taxes in Portland to be about $1,200 higher for a comparably priced residence.

A recent Portland Press Herald article (Sept. 2) stated that over two-thirds of the residents at the Oxford Street Shelter are not from Portland and no one will be turned away based on factors such as residency and financial status. There is a satellite police station nearby now, but a new one would be proposed if the shelter is moved to Nason’s Corner. Would the location for a supervised drug use facility, also under consideration, be downtown or with a new shelter?

There are many Portland social services programs requiring funding: public housing, food assistance, medical and dental care, public schools. How does Portland compare with other cities of comparable demographics in the increasing tax burden placed on residential properties? The City Council should investigate and answer this question. An objective report would not come through the mayor’s office.

Robert Kahn

Portland

