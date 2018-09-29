CAPE ELIZABETH — Cam Merrill scored from Evan Van Lonkhuyzen with 23 minutes remaining Saturday as undefeated Yarmouth earned a 1-0 victory against Cape Elizabeth in a Western Maine Conference boys’ soccer game at Hannaford Field.

The Clippers improved their record to 9-0-1 and dropped the Capers to 4-2-3.

Harry Baker finished with six saves for Cape Elizabeth. Spencer King had two for Yarmouth.

BONNY EAGLE 2, WESTBROOK 0: Elias Eberhart and David Byrne scored for the Scots (2-4-3) against the Blue Blazes (2-7) at Westbrook.

Sean White finished with six saves for Westbrook. Ben Atkinson had five for Bonny Eagle.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, LAKE REGION 0: Ryan Baker had a goal and two assists as the Panthers (9-1) downed the Lakers (0-8-1) at Yarmouth.

Cam Goodrich, Finn Murray, Chase Rhode and Xander Kostelnik also scored.

Logan Davis finished with 18 saves for Lake Region.

ST. DOMINIC 3, POLAND 0: Jaden Webster, Ethan Bosse and Gaston Fukse scored as the Saints (5-4-1) shut out the Knights (1-8) at Poland.

St. Dom’s outshot Poland 20-12 and held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.

FALMOUTH 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Gus Ford scored midway through the opening half, capping a series of passes with a cross from Nik Hester as the Yachtsmen (7-1-1) took the lead before going on to defeat South Portland (5-3) at Falmouth.

Tom Fitzgerald added a goal from Hester with 24 minutes to play.

Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana recorded five saves for Falmouth. Shippen Savidge had eight for the Red Riots.

FOOTBALL

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 26, TELSTAR 14: The Seagulls (2-3) scored one touchdown in the first quarter, two in the second and emerged with a victory against the Rebels (0-5) at Bethel.

Telstar scored touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters on passes from Devin Mason to Brayden Stevens and then Tyler Hill.

Stevens and fellow linebacker Jacob Lyman recovered fumbles for the Rebels.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 36, GARDINER 6: Oscar Saunders threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Raiders (4-1) cruised past the Tigers (3-2) at Fryeburg.

Saunders connected with Isaak McKenney for 14-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to give Fryeburg a 16-0 halftime lead.

Gardiner made it 16-6 in the third when Noah Reed found Matthew Boynton for a 58-yard score, but Saunders passed to Caleb Bowles for a touchdown, then ran in from 38 yards to make it 30-6 early in the final period.

LAWRENCE 17, WINSLOW 14: Zack Nickerson lofted a 35-yard field goal as time expired, completing a fourth-quarter rally that lifted Lawrence (2-3) over the Black Raiders (3-2) at Winslow.

The Bulldogs, trailing 14-0 after three quarters, tied the game on touchdown runs of 3 and 16 yards by Kyle Carpenter, with Nickerson kicking the PAT after each.

Winslow scored its points in the third quarter, taking the lead on Colby Pomeroy’s 36-yard scoring strike to Nate Newgard and then upping the lead to 14-0 on Alex Demers’ 40-yard interception return.

Pomeroy added the point after on each touchdown.

