High school marching bands and color guards from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts strutted their stuff while performing rousing music at Old Orchard Beach High School on Saturday as part of the fall season run by the Maine Band Directors’ Association. The bands are rated on various aspects of their performances at shows around Maine leading up to a final competition Oct. 27.
-
Nation & World
University of Texas professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine
-
Local & State
Portland artist ready to plant street lamp art, as Woodfords Corner construction wraps up
-
Politics
Gun groups embrace Shawn Moody, but Janet Mills gets conflicting reviews
-
Life & Culture
Friends of a Maine writer posthumously publish her novel about the afterlife
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sen. Cathy Breen merits re-election for opposing gun lobby