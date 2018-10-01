Three vehicles were destroyed in a crash on Route 113 at the Baldwin-Hiram Town line Sunday night.

Only one of the seven people involved had injuries severe enough to be taken to a hospital.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m.

A White 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by 27-year-old Heather Gilson of Denmark, was traveling northbound and appears to have crossed the center line and struck two other vehicles that were headed southbound, according to police. Gilson and her 1-year-old child were not injured, police said.

Gilson’s vehicle struck a 2006 Kia Sorento, which rolled onto its roof. The Kia Sorento was driven by 32-year-old Jessica Allaire of Limerick. Allaire was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was released. Allaire’s 8-year-old child was in the vehicle but was not injured.

Gilson’s vehicle also struck a 2017 Subaru Impreza, which was driven by 27-year-old Lilly Hayes of Scarborough. Hayes suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene and was released, police said. Hayes’ 4-year-old child was in the vehicle but was not injured. Another passenger, 28-year-old Keith MacDonald of Scarborough, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Route 113 was closed for several hours after the crash.

