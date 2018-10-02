AUGUSTA — A Skowhegan man accused of attempting to strangle his girlfriend in Gardiner pleaded guilty Tuesday to domestic violence terrorizing and terrorizing in connection with the incident on July 24.

John S. Sheets, 51, had an aggravated assault charge dismissed in exchange for his plea at the Capital Judicial Center.

He was ordered to serve 65 days behind bars, and the remainder of the 364-day sentence was suspended while he spends two years on probation. Sheets had been in custody since the incident.

Conditions of probation require him to complete a certified batterers’ intervention program, and domestic violence court. They prohibit him from having contact with the victim except through a third party to deal with the children.

Gardiner Police were called to a Middle Street residence about 7 p.m. that night for a report of a man and woman fighting.

An affidavit by Gardiner Police Officer Daniel Ross indicated that Sheets confronted the woman for returning home late and after arguing, he claimed, she became violent and started scratching and biting him.

The woman alleged Sheets confronted her when she returned from the food bank, called her a vulgar name, grabbed her by her throat, threw her against the wall and applied pressure to her throat. She said she started biting and scratching him to get away from him and started to lose consciousness.

The woman told police she told her two children to lock themselves in the car and call 911.

The prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Frayla Schoenfeld said Sheets had a lengthy criminal history from several years back.

Sheets was represented by attorney Lisa Whittier.

